SpeakEasy Yacht Club Indian Night

SpeakEasy Yacht Club Indian Night

Start From: Friday 11 October 2019, 06:30PM to Friday 11 October 2019, 10:00PM

Do you want to try authentic exclusively Indian food? The best Indian chef in Phuket is inviting you to enjoy it on 11th of October at The Speakeasy Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina! RSVP call: 081 971 2082, Email: catherinem@royalphuketmarina.com

Person : Sukphada Sriboonsom
Address : Phuket
Phone : 0966455191

 

Phuket community
PM holds urgent haze meeting

Another toxic Smog meeting, as many we had before. Talks-talks-talks, but decades nothing actually d...(Read More)

PM holds urgent haze meeting

A very depressing report about health situation in many parts of Thailand. Punish financially open ...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

....parents, police, schools even governments etc have a duty to their children, why you can't ...(Read More)

Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards

What were the criteria for the "Accommodation - Location Hotel category"? Because there is...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

It says in the article that cycling can make you think faster,remember more and feel happier.Time fo...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

The NCPO 'tried' (LOL) to ban people riding in the back of pick-ups and the people complaine...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn should spend his official energy on sufficient public transportation. and bus riding for e...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

It is like it is. Accept it, look at yourself and not on others and if i is totaly unacceptable for ...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn not suggest 'the law is the law', but suggest to 'follow the illegal middle pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...Making important words as 'sustainable' empty talks. ...(Read More)

 

