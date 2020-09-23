The move, being looked at by an ad hoc sub-committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), will be forwarded to the CSSA’s main committee for approval in two weeks, said Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the department.
If the proposal gets the green light, a pilot project will be launched in Krabi, he said.
He said the CCSA has agreed in principle to the proposal, which was made after the government unveiled a plan for a Special Tourist Visa (STV) to be issued to foreign tourists intending to stay in Thailand for at least a month.
Holders of this specific tourist visa are required to give their consent to undergo a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine at specially certified hotels, during which time they will be tested at least twice for COVID-19 before being allowed to travel freely within the country.
Dr Thares said users of the wellness quarantine venues must pass a COVID-19 check within 72 hours of arriving and pay for the full cost of quarantine plus have a health insurance policy from their country of origin.
