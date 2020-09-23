Spas could be used for quarantine

THAILAND: A proposal is being studied to turn traditional Thai massage and spa venues into quarantine facilities, the Department of Health Service Support says.

healthtourismCoronavirusCOVID-19

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 September 2020, 08:55AM

A thermal scan at a Bangkok massage shop.Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The move, being looked at by an ad hoc sub-committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), will be forwarded to the CSSA’s main committee for approval in two weeks, said Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the department.

If the proposal gets the green light, a pilot project will be launched in Krabi, he said.

He said the CCSA has agreed in principle to the proposal, which was made after the government unveiled a plan for a Special Tourist Visa (STV) to be issued to foreign tourists intending to stay in Thailand for at least a month.

Holders of this specific tourist visa are required to give their consent to undergo a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine at specially certified hotels, during which time they will be tested at least twice for COVID-19 before being allowed to travel freely within the country.

Dr Thares said users of the wellness quarantine venues must pass a COVID-19 check within 72 hours of arriving and pay for the full cost of quarantine plus have a health insurance policy from their country of origin.