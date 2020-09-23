Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spas could be used for quarantine

Spas could be used for quarantine

THAILAND: A proposal is being studied to turn traditional Thai massage and spa venues into quarantine facilities, the Department of Health Service Support says.

healthtourismCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 September 2020, 08:55AM

A thermal scan at a Bangkok massage shop.Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

A thermal scan at a Bangkok massage shop.Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The move, being looked at by an ad hoc sub-committee under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), will be forwarded to the CSSA’s main committee for approval in two weeks, said Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the department.

If the proposal gets the green light, a pilot project will be launched in Krabi, he said.

He said the CCSA has agreed in principle to the proposal, which was made after the government unveiled a plan for a Special Tourist Visa (STV) to be issued to foreign tourists intending to stay in Thailand for at least a month.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Holders of this specific tourist visa are required to give their consent to undergo a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine at specially certified hotels, during which time they will be tested at least twice for COVID-19 before being allowed to travel freely within the country.

Dr Thares said users of the wellness quarantine venues must pass a COVID-19 check within 72 hours of arriving and pay for the full cost of quarantine plus have a health insurance policy from their country of origin.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’
‘Big Joke’ set to file case against PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race! Electric ferries coming? || September 22
Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger
Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec
Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for corruption
Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket
Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat
Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans
PM pledges more cash if virus returns
Rally leaders face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands join Thailand protest! Immigration overwhelmed, and sends warning? || September 21
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand
Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Foot, did you get 30 day extension from 26 Sept or 14 day "Conditional" extension from Fri...(Read More)

Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

Well well these days off are only for government employees that the taxpayers in LOS pay for. And ch...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

How's the social distancing policy going down at the immigration office? ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Kurt, No of course there is not enough prison space. A recent article about the new "state of t...(Read More)

Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger

Looks to me like some miscommunication in the Thalang Police Dept. This Dada kid was probably just r...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

Kurt , I picked those flights because the article is about the UK and Thailand. A fact you probably ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

No wonder people are waiting to apply. Yesterday many people left after they had their documents che...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

They are not giving 30 day extensions only 14 day "conditional" extensions from the day yo...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Svcoquette...reading from your previous posts that you are over 50 you could have applied for a reti...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

"PN has gone to the dogs" Actually that happened a long time ago. The same day a certai...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 