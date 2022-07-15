Tengoku
Spartan Thailand attracts bumper field

FITNESS: Around 4,000 participants from more than 30 countries are expected to take part in the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai next month, organisers have confirmed.

Fitness
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 July 2022, 02:30PM

Organisers and participants attend a press conference to launch of the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai recently. Photo: Bangkok Post

Founded in 2007, Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from 3 miles to marathon distances. It is said to be the world’s largest obstacle and endurance race.

The Chiang Mai tournament will be held at Huay Tueng Tao from Aug 12-14 and is part of the Spartan’s Southeast Asian series.

The tournament will feature two categories – the Spartan Super (10km, 25 obstacles) and Spartan Spring (5km, 20 obstacles).

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the event would help promote the country and generate more than B300 million in revenue.

“The Spartan Race Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai will definitely help promote sports tourism and benefit many sectors as some 4,000 participants from more than 30 countries are expected to participate in the event,” he told a press conference last Thursday (July 14).

“They will not only join the weekend competition but also travel to see Chiang Mai and nearby provinces. It is expected to generate more than B300mn in income.

“Importantly, it will show to the world that Thailand is ready to reopen the country and host world-class sporting events.”

Spartan Race Inc vice president David Watson said: “Spartan is the toughest and most challenging race for participants to push beyond their limits. They must overcome obstacles along the course including running on off-road terrain featuring water and mud.

“I believe that the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai at Huay Tueng Tao, a tourist attraction, will impress all participants.”

COVID-19 forced the Chiang Mai event to be postponed in both 2020 and 2021. Those who registered for these previous races will be able to use their deferment codes to sign up for the same race type and category.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand and www.spartan.com.

