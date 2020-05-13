Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus

Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus

WORLD: A 113-year-old woman, believed to be the oldest person living in Spain, has beaten the coronavirus at a retirement home where several other residents died from the disease, the residence said yesterday (May 12).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By AFP

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 01:47PM

Spain’s retirement homes have been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP

Spain’s retirement homes have been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP

Maria Branyas, who was born in the US, became infected in April at the Santa Maria del Tura care home in the eastern city of Olot, where she has lived for the past 20 years, and fought the respiratory illness off in isolation in her room.

“She survived the disease and is doing fine,” a spokeswoman for the residence told AFP, adding Branyas had only displayed mild symptoms.

“She feels good now, she took a test last week and the result was negative,” the spokeswoman said without giving further details.

Branyas, a mother of three, was isolated in her room for weeks, with only a single employee in protective gear allowed in to check on her, according to Catalan regional television TV3, which broadcast images of the centenarian.

In the video Branyas can be heard calling the staff at the residence “very kind, very attentive”.

When an employee asks her for the secret of her long life, Branyas replies simply that she is lucky to enjoy “good health”.

The care home has recorded “several” virus-related deaths during the pandemic, the spokeswoman for the residence said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Branyas’ daughter Rosa Moret told the station that her mother was “in shape, wanting to talk, to explain, to reflect, she has become herself again”.

Several articles have been published in Spanish media in recent years about Branyas, considered to be the oldest person in the country.

She was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco where her father, who was from northern Spain, worked as a journalist.

Branyas moved to Spain with her family on a boat during World War I and also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918-19 as well as Spain’s 1936-39 civil war.

Spain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic, with nearly 27,000 COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far, according to health ministry figures.

The elderly are especially vulnerable and in Spain as in other European countries the coronavirus has claimed many victims among seniors living in retirement homes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala
‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system
No new COVID cases nationally for the first time
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total holds at 224
Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects
Police extortion racket in the crosshairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12
Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19
Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths
Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp
Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224
Gang rape charges mount

 

Phuket community
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

They donating 10million THB in a surveillance system when cases in Thailand are at 1 digit and very ...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

And here you go..... tracking and control measures being set up, I recommend to read about the so ca...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

A extra new Thai Tourist tax? What is Thailand doing with the already long time 'foreigner depa...(Read More)

Police disguise as food delivery drivers to arrest drug suspects

Lawless little scumbags peddling their poison. I hope they makes these losers' lives as miserab...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Kurt, do you understand what Dr. Faucin is saying ? This means that 1.5-2 years more control measure...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

As there are no tourists, and more than 50,000 Thai gone I not believe in excessive movement of peop...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

the plane full of medics that arrived in phuket was irrelevant considering that 224 people have test...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

USA Dr Faucin, leading authority in contaminating diseases told a Congressional Committee yesterday...(Read More)

Patong police in quarantine as officer confirmed infected with COVID-19

anyone who has had a trivalent or quadrivalent influenza vaccine in the last 5 - 10 years will likel...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

Phuket Governor ordered closure Phuket Airport until 15 May. Guess a phone call to Governor's o...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 