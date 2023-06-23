Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: A foreign man wanted by Spanish authorities on fraud charges was apprehended at Phuket airport yesterday evening (June 22).

crimepolicetransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 01:57PM

Phuket Immigration reported that a foreign man was arrested at the airport on June 22. Photo:Phuket Immigration / Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

Phuket Immigration reported that a foreign man was arrested at the airport on June 22. Photo:Phuket Immigration / Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

The suspect was arrested at the Arrivals Hall of the airport’s International Terminal at around 9.15pm on Thursday (June 22), the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau reported later on the same day.

The man was identified in the report as a Spanish national, but his name and age were not disclosed. No information was provided regarding the country he arrived from.

According to FlightRadar24, between 7pm and 9.05pm, seven international flights from Dubai, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur landed at Phuket International Airport. However, it is unclear which flight the suspect arrived on.

To protect the suspect’s identity, his face in the photo had been pixelated before publishing, along with the face of another person in the same picture. Phuket Immigration did not disclose any information about that second person.

According to the report, the suspect is wanted by Spanish authorities on charges of multiple fraud cases with “many victims.” An Interpol ’red notice’ has been issued, requiring all member states to arrest the man and extradite him to Spain for legal proceedings.

Phuket Immigration stated that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police participated in the arrest. Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over “to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal action.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 23 June 2023 - 14:36:43 

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have served as another potential cash cow for the RTP to milk. Just another criminal using Thailand as a favored destination, where everything has a price, including freedom. I love the picture too, and could almost hear him..."but but but...senor!, we can work this out!".

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal school explosion, Phuket to move ahead with International Medical Hub || June 23
Hong Kong Airlines commences flights to Phuket
New boutique hotel regulation comes into effect
TAT promotes ‘faith-based tourism’
Phuket marine safety ramped up
Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall
All five on Titanic sub dead after ‘catastrophic’ implosion
Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-dengue blitz, Airport limo co-op punished, Phuket loses bid for Expo 2028 || June 22
Human security takes lead focus in Phuket human trafficking training
Phra Metta flood-prevention works underway
Thank you for the support
US approves lab-grown chicken for sale
‘Wild Boars’ governor Narongsak dies of cancer
Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up

Love the staged photo of the "important official" pointing out the lone guy with no vest, ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘International Medical Hub’ to go ahead despite Expo bid Loss

Of course, didn't win Expo, so lets go with an even bigger boondoggle that will line pockets and...(Read More)

Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

Good catch! Good thing there was international attention on this, otherwise this criminal would have...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

@JohnC, I've heard that a Phuket governorship is like the last hurrah, and one of the most covet...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I cannot believe that sensible people would send real money to buy this flim-flam garbage. As Sam in...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Well, they certainly couldn't ramp it down!...(Read More)

Make Your Money Work for You: Caged Beasts vs Monero vs Stellar

I agree Old guy. Any email that comes to my inbox with the subject of Crypto currency I report as a ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety ramped up

Hillarious, all the photos with people at bla-bla tables. Give them a uniform with the usual load of...(Read More)

Pledge to increase medical staff to combat shortfall

2 Articles: 1 expressing 'go ahead' with international medical hub. 2 Shortfall staff in Pub...(Read More)

Thank you for the support

Has Phuket ever had a governor who's main interest IS Phuket and it's people rather than the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket

 