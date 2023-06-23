Spanish fugitive on international warrant arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: A foreign man wanted by Spanish authorities on fraud charges was apprehended at Phuket airport yesterday evening (June 22).

crimepolicetransporttourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 June 2023, 01:57PM

Phuket Immigration reported that a foreign man was arrested at the airport on June 22. Photo:Phuket Immigration / Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

The suspect was arrested at the Arrivals Hall of the airport’s International Terminal at around 9.15pm on Thursday (June 22), the Phuket office of the Immigration Bureau reported later on the same day.

The man was identified in the report as a Spanish national, but his name and age were not disclosed. No information was provided regarding the country he arrived from.

According to FlightRadar24, between 7pm and 9.05pm, seven international flights from Dubai, Melbourne, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur landed at Phuket International Airport. However, it is unclear which flight the suspect arrived on.

To protect the suspect’s identity, his face in the photo had been pixelated before publishing, along with the face of another person in the same picture. Phuket Immigration did not disclose any information about that second person.

According to the report, the suspect is wanted by Spanish authorities on charges of multiple fraud cases with “many victims.” An Interpol ’red notice’ has been issued, requiring all member states to arrest the man and extradite him to Spain for legal proceedings.

Phuket Immigration stated that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Royal Thai Police participated in the arrest. Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over “to the Office of the Attorney General for further legal action.”