FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Spaniard loses appeal against death sentence

BANGKOK: The Appeal Court today upheld the death sentence for a Spanish man convicted of murdering and dismembering the body of a fellow Spaniard two years ago.

Bangkok Post

Friday 13 July 2018, 02:45PM

Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep arrives from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the Appeal Court’s ruling in Bangkok today (July 13). Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Spanish national Artur Segarra Princep arrives from Bang Kwang Central Prison to hear the Appeal Court’s ruling in Bangkok today (July 13). Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Artur Segarra Princep, 38, was given the death penalty by the Criminal Court last year.

He was convicted of the premeditated murder of David Bernat, 41, kidnapping, body concealment, torture and theft. He had entered pleas of not guilty.

Segarra, 38, was taken to the courthouse from Bang Kwang Central Prison today today (July 13) to hear the Appeal Court's ruling. The judges upheld the judgement of the Criminal Court.

The court was told that between Jan 20 and Jan 26, 2016, Segarra forcibly kept his business friend Mr Bernat in a room at PG Condominium Rama IX in Huay Kwang district and tortured him into transferring B10 million into Segarra's bank account. Segarra withdrew about B700,000 in cash before killing him in the room.

QSI International School Phuket

The victim’s body was frozen before Segarra dismembered the corpse and dropped the bagged pieces in the Chao Phraya River. He fled Thailand to Cambodia, where he was arrested in Sihanoukville on Feb 7, 2016. Cambodian authorities handed him over to Thai police a day later.

The case drew huge media and public attention. Even after his conviction, Segarra has consistently denied the charges through lawyers and friends.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits
Navy Seals vow to add cave diving to their list of skills
Trauma fears cloud upbeat picture of Thai boys rescued from cave
Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs
Thai boys sedated, stretchered from cave in dramatic rescue
All 13 rescued from Tham Luang cave in good condition
Woman, teen arrested for bloody hairdresser slaying
Thai cave rescue: a timeline
All 12 boys, coach safely out of Tham Luang cave
Team spirit shines at Wild Boars school
Eight rescued from Thai cave, but fears rise rain may trap last five
Russian tycoon wins suit against ’sex coach’ who claimed Trump secrets
‘Good news’ expected in Thai cave rescue mission
‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out
First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

 

Phuket community
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Was it not decided a while ago that boat captains must provide thai authorities a passengerlist befo...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

What a load of rubbish from the resident apologists, so why can't I own a piece of land in my na...(Read More)

Large arms cache seized in Phuket, two arrested

.."belonged to his friend in the army".. This is saying something about lack of Army weapo...(Read More)

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

Safety regulations, there's lots, just nobody bothers with them or enforces them until it's ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Wake up! Thailand does not "discourage foreign investment" or discriminate against foreign...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

You allege that Thais discourage foreign ownership, whereas some of the tycoons in Thailand are eith...(Read More)

Kidnappers claim woman owes them B350k for drugs

And how will you do that with the van in front of you?...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Try getting into the USA first. Spot the Aussie in Sydney is because they have legitimate rights to...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

Totally agree, this little island has gotten too big for it's boots due to greed, high time for ...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit

I hope the number of tourists does decline quickly and massively for an inner of reasons, but mainly...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 