Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

WORLD: A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked yesterday (May 31) with the International Space Station, the first time a crewed US spacecraft has performed the feat in nearly a decade.

transporttechnology
By AFP

Monday 1 June 2020, 09:38AM

In this still image taken from NASA TV, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (front) and Doug Hurley reach orbit on Saturday (May 30), after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA TV

In this still image taken from NASA TV, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (front) and Doug Hurley reach orbit on Saturday (May 30), after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA TV

It was also a first for the private sector, a triumphant moment for the company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. NASA hopes to build on such partnerships to usher in a new era of space travel.

“Soft capture,” the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and starts latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time (22:16 Phuket time), a little ahead of schedule.

At the time, the ISS was orbiting 422 kilometres over the border between Mongolia and northern China.

A few minutes later, “hard capture” was achieved when the two spacecraft were joined with an airtight seal.

On board are astronauts Bob Behnkhen and Doug Hurley, both veterans of the Space Shuttle program that was shuttered in 2011.

“We copy, docking is complete,” said Hurley, the spacecraft commander.

“It’s been a real honor to be a small part of this nine year endeavor since the last time a United States spaceship has docked with the International Space Station.”

Next, the vestibule between the Dragon and the ISS will be pressurized and the hatch will be opened.

Behnkhen and Hurley will then join fellow NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts on board the station.

The Crew Dragon capsule had spent the previous 19 hours chasing down the station at speeds of 28,000 kilometres per hour, before carefully aligning its orbital plane and slowing down to a crawl for the delicate docking procedure.

SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket began its voyage Saturday, blasting off flawlessly in a cloud of bright orange flames and smoke from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

“Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, told SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, before liftoff at 15.22 (01:22 Phuket time) from NASA’s storied Launch Pad 39A.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“I’m really quite overcome with emotion,” Musk said. “It’s been 18 years working towards this goal.

“This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilization on Mars,” the SpaceX founder said.

In a brief interview from space, Hurley said that in keeping with tradition, he and Behnken had named the Crew Dragon capsule “Endeavour” after the retired space shuttle on which they both flew.

The mission, dubbed “Demo-2,” ends a government monopoly on space flight and is the final test flight before NASA certifies SpaceX’s capsule for regular crewed missions.

The mission comes amid the coronavirus crisis and protests in multiple US cities over the death of a black man in Minneapolis while he was being arrested by a white police officer.

President Donald Trump flew to Florida to watch the launch and delivered remarks to NASA and SpaceX employees on what he called a “special day.”

Trump first addressed the protests, saying he understood “the pain people are feeling” but that he would not tolerate “mob violence.”

Trump praised Musk and said the launch “makes clear the commercial space industry is the future.”

He also repeated his vow to send American astronauts back to the Moon in 2024 and eventually to Mars.

Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, are former military test pilots who joined NASA in 2000.

They blasted off from Launch Pad 39A, the same one used by Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11’s 1969 journey to the Moon.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Overwhelming ‘yes’ vote for exec decrees
Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open
Last Phuket COVID patient discharged from hospital
Three arrested for attempting to smuggle 230kg of kratom into Phuket
Two dead as truck hits power pole
Group demands help for troubled THAI customers
Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID
Last two COVID patients at Phuket ‘field hospital’ go home
Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day
Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine
Heavy downpours drench Phuket
Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital
Cinemas reopen with strict anti-virus provisions

 

Phuket community
Heavy downpours drench Phuket

R2...get use to nature and what it does and what it can do. Examples abound of mans stupid attempts...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

It is sad that the island who is generating a big part of the Thai income is leaded by incompetent ...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

Still no update on when the airport will open for domestic flights. Seems strange to open the bridge...(Read More)

Lockdown eased from Monday

It is clear that extending the state of emergency is a political decision to avoid that the jobles...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

Again not really clear,how can the island economy recover if the airport remains closed and domestic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

Since locals don't swim,don't drink wine all these things are not important ,I am glad local...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

and now news for the airport and beaches....(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

OK. "as long as they comply with the requirements and operational standards set by the Phuket ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Beached by COVID

The eternal rights of freedom are protected only by constant vigilance. These petty local rules a...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

So, people are free to go, but they must "comply with the requirements and operational standard...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 