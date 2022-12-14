British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit

Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit

FOOTBALL: England crashed out of the World Cup against an all too familiar backdrop of heroic failure and agonising over yet another crucial missed penalty in a major championship last Saturday (Dec 10).

Friday 16 December 2022, 09:15AM

The future is uncertain for England manager Gareth Southgate after his team’s loss to France in the World Cup quarter-final. Photo: AFP

The future is uncertain for England manager Gareth Southgate after his team’s loss to France in the World Cup quarter-final. Photo: AFP

But as the Three Lions packed their bags on Sunday there was much about the circumstances of their exit that felt like a break from the past.

No anguished wailing about tactical failings or technical ineptitude. No demands for a root-and-branch review of English football and no calls for a change of manager.

Instead, a growing consensus that Gareth Southgate should - if he wants to - be allowed to continue for at least one more tournament.

The 52-year-old manager was roundly lambasted after his team’s two previous tournaments, blamed for an inability to tweak his gameplan mid-course during the 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia and last year’s European Championship final defeat to Italy at Wembley.

Yet as the desert dust settled on the 2-1 loss to France, few were accusing Southgate of tactical incompetence.

His decision to go on the front foot against the world champions, opting for a 4-3-3 formation, came within a whisker of paying off.

“We wanted to go toe to toe, we felt that was the way we wanted to approach the tournament,” Southgate said afterwards. “We’ve done that.

“We’ve had consistent performances across three tournaments but tonight is probably the best we’ve played against a major nation across the period that I’ve been in charge.

“But we have fallen short and the scoreline is all that matters and that’s hard to take.”

Southgate’s current contract runs through to the end of 2024, meaning he will have the chance to lead England at the next European Championship.

The England manager, however, said that he plans to take time to reflect on his future before deciding whether to stay or go.

“I’ve got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one,” Southgate said.

“I think it’s right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

Southgate may perhaps be persuaded to stay by the array of talent that should remain at his disposal through the next tournament cycle.

The average of Saturday’s England starting line-up was 26. The core of the team should still be available for years to come. Players such as Jude Bellingham (19), Phil Foden (22), Bukayo Saka (21) and Declan Rice (23) are still maturing.

Southgate hinted that the age profile of his squad may persuade him to see out his contract.

“There is so much to be excited about when you see the age of a lot of the players,” he said, before adding, ruefully: “But you still have to win games that are winnable to reach semi-finals and finals.”

Southgate may also be tempted to bear in mind the example of his continental counterparts.

Former Germany coach Joachim Loew only tasted tournament success at the fourth attempt while France manager Didier Deschamps has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012.

Southgate’s players are adamant their manager should remain in charge.

“I hope he stays,” said Rice. “There’s a lot of talk around that. He’s been brilliant for us. There’s a lot of criticism that’s not deserved.”

Harry Kane, who missed a late penalty against France that would have levelled the scores at 2-2, also hopes Southgate stays.

“We love having Gareth as a manager and we want him to stay for sure but that’s his decision,” Kane said.

“We’ve got a great team, great young players kind of coming into their prime, and we’ve got the Euros not too far away. So as much as this hurts we have to move on and look forward to that.”

Former players also joined the chorus of support.

“England are in a pretty good place, let’s be clear about that,” was the verdict of former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

“We’ve gone out of tournaments in disgrace and wondered what the hell the future is. We have a great future and he is a big part of that.”

Neville’s former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane agreed. “He’s done a fantastic job,” Keane said. “Does he want to give it a couple more years? Hopefully he does.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Sexy’ beach run set for Phuket Carnival
Phuket Dojo athletes represent in style
France set up World Cup final with Argentina
Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals
Team Hollywood claims three-peat in IRC Zero at 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final
Croatia to meet Argentina after knocking out rivals on penalties
Fickle winds limit Phuket King’s Cup to one race on day four
Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket
Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament

 

Phuket community
Sterilisation alone is not the cure

Interesting. Try the solution: 1-- Educate people, 2:-- Free of charge registering. While minimum sa...(Read More)

Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign

A great effort to make youth aware of health consequenses about use of drugs. To fight a local '...(Read More)

Five injured in pickup wipeout in front of Kathu school

Serious 'speed work'! Were there any passengers sitting in the back of both van's? Para...(Read More)

Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign

If you want to fix Thailand's biggest drug problem then concentrate on alcohol abuse. More viole...(Read More)

Sterilisation alone is not the cure

The worst offenders of the dog problem here are the foreigners who insist on bringing dogs from othe...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Armchair 'expert' harald shows once again that he is a clueless farang kee nok. If foreigner...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Make Thai’s wear helmets and have licenses not just tourists and you save 30 deaths a day national...(Read More)

Phuket tourism surge highlights hotel worker shortage

No education=low pay = no real surprise few workers. ...(Read More)

Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers

What the article fails to point out is that while Thailand beats Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos, but st...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

SSDD. Do these "authorities" have any idea of what the situation is? Do they care? Nothin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 