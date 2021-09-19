Southern Thai prison sealed off after more COVID cases found

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: The Correctional Institute for Young Offenders in Muang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat province has been sealed off after 130 more COVID-19 infections were found among detainees, provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong said on Sunday (Sept 19)

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 19 September 2021, 04:27PM

Wardens stand outside the closed Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Muang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat on Sunday (Sept 19). Photo: Nujaree Rakrun / Bangkok Post

The new cases increased the number of COVID-19 infections in the prison from 1,195 to 1325, or over 50% of its population of 2,315.



Mr Kraisorn said he had ordered the installation of a field hospital inside the facility to treat the inmates with mild symptoms, reports Bangkok Post.



The 61 officials who work inside the prison had so far not been infected, but all were to be regularly tested for the virus.



The prison for young offenders would not take new inmates during this time, he said. The newcomers would instead be temporarily moved to nearby prisons.



Inmates who are due to be released are required to be placed in quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing three times before being freed.