FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Southern Thai charms: Phuket boom spurs European architectural influence in Thailand

If you could travel back in time, would you like to immerse yourself in the dawn of Peranakan culture? This fascinating marriage of Sino-Portuguese communities, that in the 19th century developed their cultural identity, lives on today in Southern Thailand and is also responsible for some of the region’s most remarkable architecture.

Sunday 8 July 2018, 03:00PM

Trang Market. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Trang Market. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Songkhla Town. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Songkhla Town. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Baba Museum. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Baba Museum. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Thai Hua Museum. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Thai Hua Museum. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Old Town. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Phuket Old Town. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Chinpracha House. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

Chinpracha House. Photo: Luc Citrinot / TAT

It all started in Phuket. By the middle of the 19th century, as the island’s tin mining industry grew, it became an important trading hub on the Andaman Sea. Tin mining was an important revenue source and major commodity for the wealthy Phuket elite. These mines were developed by the British in Kathu district as early as 1830 and then in Thalang around 1860. Mining particularly attracted Chinese workers and traders who mostly came from Penang in the then “Malaya”.

Walk around Phuket Town and Georgetown, Penang in Malaysia today and it is obvious that the two destinations are linked architecturally as defined by the rows of Sino-Portuguese shophouses and gracious stand-alone mansions. Peranakan design influences in Sino-Portuguese architecture include bright colours on walls and tiles, columns, stucco and pediments.

Many stunning examples are clustered along Krabi Rd, Yaowarat Rd and Dibuk Rd where some villas were converted into museums, such as the beautiful Thai Hua Museum that recognises the Chinese community or the imposing Chinpracha Mansion still owned by the same family. Others are now restaurants, the most impressive being the former Governor’s residence, superbly restored as the Blue Elephant Restaurant.

Along Soi Romanee, Dibuk Rd, Thalang Rd and Yaowarat Rd stand rows of shophouses beautifully restored with their classical columns, bas-relief and colourful tiles. Some are now small boutique hotels and available for very decent rates.

Moving north of Phuket, visitors can travel to Phang Nga province and discover the provincial town of Takua Pa, another important centre of tin mining in the first half of the 20th century. The town’s main road is lined with the ubiquitous shophouses. Takua Pa recently found its revival spirit with new cafes and small inns opening, probably seduced by the old town charm.

Heading south, travellers need to pass Krabi to reach Trang province, where its regional capital is also deeply steeped in history. Trang is a rather low-profile city, populated mostly by ethic Thais or Chinese. The later arrived some 130 years ago from Southern China for work along the ports or in the tin industry.

And like in nearby Phuket or Penang, Trang is full of houses built in a simplified Sino-Portuguese style. Walking around the streets of the historical centre of Trang around the railway station and the market, visitors can discover many of these shophouses.

Most historical houses in Trang can be found between Kantang Rd, Sathanee Rd and Ratchadamnoen Rd. A simple, retro lifestyle represents this low-profile city and will surely take travellers back in time in Thailand as it used to be in the early 1970s.

QSI International School Phuket

Over in Songkhla province, just over the mountain range to the east and easily accessible by bus, Songkhla Town’s historic old town is bordered by Nakhon Nok Rd, Nakhon Nai Rd and Kao Hong Rd (also called Nang Ngam Rd).

Songkhla Town’s old town is one of the best Sino-Portuguese preserved cities in Thailand, as it still has three to four dozen old-style houses. They are decorated with stucco, Ionic or Corinthian columns. Each is still part of Songkhla’s lively heritage, as many are still owned by the same families, many for more than 100 years. Others are home to biscuit and cake makers, small craft shops, coffee outlets and restaurants that are all around the old town with families still living and working there for generations.

Then there are two of Songkhla’s not-to-be-missed iconic buildings. The National Museum, which used to be the private residence of Songkhla Vice Governor Phraya Sundranuraksa. Its design is mostly inspired by Chinese mansions. However, it also has many European flourishes; such as, a grand staircase and arched galleries.

And it is impossible to miss the strong red façade of the Hub Ho Hin Rice Mill, a factory that was built according to British standards and equipped with steam engines from England. It was used as a rubber storage house and now serves as a private pier for small boats.

– Luc Citrinot

Note: This is the second of the five-part story on European architectural heritage in Thailand written by Luc Citrinot, a freelance journalist and consultant in tourism and air transport with over 20 years’ experience, for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

It’s all in the blood
Phuket readies for Kathu Fair 2018
Phuket Governor opens City of Gastronomy food festival
200-year-old Phuket community considered to become new tourist attraction
Sex tours sites prompt clean-up
Songkran spending projected to hit B132bn
Phuket Songkran splashdown begins in Patong
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Details of Patong Songkran festivities announced
Phuket launches Pracharat Market at historical park
Phuket Historical Park readies to host traditional Songkran celebrations
Avoid sex assault: Don’t dress sexy, says government
Phuket Gov announce plans to turn Historical Park into floating market
Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines, festival finale gets underway tonight

 

Phuket community
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

What a fiasco...starting with the bad decision to leave port, and the marine department's inabil...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations

Simpel solution, charter a refrigerator vessel. Mooring in port as a mortarium. And keep it there f...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

Believe it is also time and sue the Phuket Government whit Phuket Governor in the front for NOT doin...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

Wow, what with all the beaches having life guards and now with 15 missing out of 105 equalling 99%, ...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor

It would appear that the 15 are also departed, whether or not the bodies are found. Was the boat ...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

Discover ,5 tourist with 1 lifeguard seems enough or do you need an baby sitter for every one? Than...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

"Perhaps some can't read the PM's thanks and those of the King....fully reported in all...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

Have you ever lived in china,"The thai excuse person is derailing again.Nothing to do with chin...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kurt is so right.They never care about anything.Promises,promises,promises but no action followed.Ch...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations

Who in the world will lend out their freezer to this?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it

 