BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Southern provinces still submerged by floods

Southern provinces still submerged by floods

PATTANI: The monsoon in the southern region has now started to ease, but many areas especially those near the Pattani river remain submerged by flood waters. The water level in the Pattani river has been rising since a reservoir upstream had to start discharging water.

weatherdisasters
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 9 January 2021, 10:14AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The water level in the Pattani river this morning (Jan 9) was close to overflowing into areas beside it, much of it water discharged from the reservoir at Bang Lang Dam upstream. It is likely that water will flood business areas in Pattani’s city center, if water from Yala flows in this direction over the next couple of days, reports state news agency NNT.

The main road accessing villages in Paka Harang subdistrict has been cut by the flood, forcing villagers to use boats as their prime mode of transport. Villagers have already stocked up on food as they expect this year’s flooding season to last longer than usual. Already in this area, many villages are now submerged by flood water, with about 280 households now affected.

In Yarang district at Yala-Pattani provincial border, 14 villages have been flooded, with the water levels continuing to rise rapidly. Local authorities have assisted in the evacuation of villagers and the relocation of their belongings to safer areas. They are now monitoring the situation round the clock to assist villagers.

In Yala province, torrential rains that had previously hit the province stopped yesterday. The situation has improved to the point that some flooded roads can now open for traffic, with only some areas by canals and rivers still submerged.

K9 Point

Meanwhile, villagers in areas along the Pattani river have continued to be affected by the overflowing river, as the river is now receiving water discharged by Bang Lang Dam upstream. Some roads including access roads to the city center are still flooded in one-meter deep water.

Raman district in Yala is one of the water receiving areas now submerged by floodwater. A local ranger unit has coordinated with related government agencies to deliver essential items to villagers, as well as transferring bedridden patients at home to hospitals. They have also launched a campaign to deliver gifts to local children to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day today (Jan 9).

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces
Health ministry gets additional B4.66bn budget for COVID fight
Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID masks at all times? Phuket hotels start closing again! || January 8
Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us
Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on bypass road
COVID travel permit ‘impractical’
Phuket hotels start closing again
Boeing to pay $2.5 bn to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes
High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public
Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing
Thousands evacuate flood-hit deep South
Government u-turns on Mor Chana
Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

“Wearing a mask while exercising is not good for people’s health, so walking is preferred.” I ...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Any new "ANNEX" today as follow up yesterday's "Annex" ? I guess not, as it...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

@ Christy Sweet, guess you have to go to a Covid-19 check point to report your border trip. Make sur...(Read More)

Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

Former 'President' of taxi club? Is that how they call a ex 'Head man' of Patong tax...(Read More)

Phuket hotels start closing again

Good write up. As a hotel operator I can only raise a small voice that maybe yyone way to make the h...(Read More)

Phuket hotels start closing again

No tourist, no spending, no money, hotels closing. Time to take radical steps to reboot and generate...(Read More)

Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

Where were all the Chemicals used to manufacture these drugs from ? All part of the "Get Em In...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Give it a rest! The authorities do NOT have the CAPACITY or DESIRE to enforce this unless they see &...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@ Andy, You are right, the long time ago asian (you and I only know that from history books )countri...(Read More)

COVID travel permit ‘impractical’

Hahaha, Mhh, Looks like the Thai experience now something like foreigners do experience when they vi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 