BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

PHUKET: Leading members of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN) were in Phuket over the weekend for talks with the a “Southern Border Provinces Peace Dialogue Panel” led by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Gen Wanlop Raksanoh 

violencereligionpolitics
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 January 2022, 02:05PM

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The talks were held at ​​Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, south of Patong, on Saturday (Jan 15). Joining the talks was Commander of the 4th Army Region, Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak.

The peace talks in Phuket follow a two-day meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 11-12, the first peace talks held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Thailand two years ago.

Gen Wanlop said that the talks with the BRN, led by Anas Abdulrahman, “went well”.

“We were friendly towards each other,” he said.

"Since the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused problems with cross-border travel, the meeting has been halted. But due to the commitment of both sides to see the talks continue to progress, we continued to move forward the discussion process, both online and through various channels, until being able to hold actual talks in person on Jan 11-12," he added. 

Gen Wanlop noted that three main topics were discussed on Saturday.

The first was the three essential issues ‒  reducing violence, consultation with local people and seeking a political solution in accordance with the intentions and needs of the people in the area, he said.

“Both parties want to see the southern border provinces to be a peaceful place, the participation of the people, as well as the solution to the fundamental cause of the problem, which will lead to a permanent solution to the problem,” he explained.

Talks on these issues will continue, he assured.

The second topic was that both parties have proposed creating a framework to guide the discussion on the three main concerns (noted above), Gen Wanlop said.

“To reduce violence and enhance consultation in the area, a coordinator and a joint working group of both parties in each case were discussed,” he noted.

“Due to the problem’s complexity and specificity, political solutions are arranged in the form of a ‘Joys Start Group’. The group will be semi-formal and will be able to discuss directly with one another to eliminate flaws due to the difficulty of holding formal meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Gen Wanlop explained.

The third topic, raised by the Thai representatives, was that both sides ought to endeavour to eliminate violent acts by doing so willingly, Gen Wanlop said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

"We raised these issues to be discussed because we want to build a supportive environment for the next meeting and we want people in the area to be aware of the benefits of talks that bring peace and order to the area," he added.

The group and the 4th Army Region were already making some preparations in this regard, Gen Wanlop said.

Further in-person meetings were hoped to continue and to be held in the near future, Gen Wanlop noted.

“The talks panel has carried out the government’s objective of driving the dialogue process as a means of achieving long-term peace in the area, taking into account the participation of all parties, including non-BRN parties and the public,” he said.

“To discover solutions together, we need cooperation from all sectors [of the community],” Gen Wanlop added.

Muslim separatist activity has existed in Thailand for decades but the insurgency turned increasingly violent beginning in 2004 and has since claimed at least 7,000 lives, noted Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

The talks provide a ray of hope in ending the bloodshed in Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla, where the Muslims make up the majority, a report by Kyodo News noted.

The latest round of peace talks followed an increase in southern violence including multiple bomb explosions in Yala on Dec 31. According to Yala police, the BRN claimed responsibility, reports the Bangkok Post.

Regardless, Gen Wanlop refuted claims that three Thais suspected to be insurgents handed over by the Malaysian government to Thai authorities last Wednesday (Jan 12) was linked to the peace talks being held.

The three with criminal records were detained near Durian Burung, in Kedah state, last month.

Gen Wanlop said the handover is due to the cooperation in extradition between the two countries, and had nothing to do with the peace dialogue held in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The three suspects with various criminal records and links with militant groups in the south were in the wanted list in Thailand, said a report by Bernama.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported
Phuket students allowed to go back to school
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation
Soaring pork prices linked to supply hogging
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed
Man recounts 21-day ordeal, lost and fleeing elephants
Phuket marks 400 new COVID cases, one new death
Commerce Ministry to propose B1.4bn plan to reduce living costs
Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive
Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

 

Phuket community
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Djokovic, one; Australian Border Force, Game, Set, Match. He got exactly what he deserved, hopefully...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

What is the point to shuffle a 86 years old woman with underlying health problems ( may she rest in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

We are here at the moment on a holiday and daily we hear of tourist coming in, being tested and leav...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

I would rather believe the doctors than the baseless allegations from posters that neither knew the ...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

O.J. Simpson has killed more people ....(Read More)

Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

The bankruptcy of the thai legal system! Thirteen monthsneeded to get a obvious clear and juridical ...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

Typical great dumb way of non anticipating 'managing' matters! Publishing on a Sunday that k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Another week of declining cases and more importantly death rate, and perhaps some normality will ret...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

Really ? Any number of ailments from a cold to flu could have caused her demise - dying of Alzheimer...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

For a flip flop government, on Friday the 14th they sent out all schools in Phuket closed until 31. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 