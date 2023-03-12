Pro Property Partners
Southern, central Phuket to experience water outages

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in several tambons of Phuket will suffer water outages tomorrow (Mon 13) due to ’step tests’ and works on water mains, the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 March 2023, 12:57PM

Areas from Pa Khlok to Chalong will suffer water outages tomorrow (Mar 13). Image: PWA

The following outages have been announced for tomorrow (Mar 13):

Kamala, Pa Khlok, Koh Kaew and Rassada. From 9am until works are completed. No specific locations were named by the PWA in the corresponding announcement.

Chalong and Wichit. From 9pm till midnight. Affected areas included Phuket Villa 2 and 5, Rinwut Village 1 and 2, Land and House 88, Soi Luang Phor Cham to Soi Chao Fa 73, Soi Na Yai, Jomthong Thani Village.

Rassada. From 9am until works are completed. PWA specifically mentioned that Koh Siray is to be affected as well.

Open Kitchen Laguna

In its announcements the PWA recommended that people keep 200 litres of water available for use per person per day that water supply is affected.

The PWA also cautioned that water supply may turn brown after the normal water supply pressure resumes.

People with enquiries were advised call the Phuket branch of the PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA national hotline 1662.

