British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5

PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism), Southeast Asia’s biggest and best responsible travel and hospitality forum, returned on Monday (Sept 26) to deliver a knockout blow to unsustainable tourism in Southeast Asia. Back as a live, in-person gathering, this fast-paced event tackled the key topics impacting the region and supported the green recovery of hotels and tourism operators following the global pandemic.

Environmenttourismconstructionpollutionnatural-resources
By Press Release

Thursday 29 September 2022, 10:24AM

From left: Kevin Deisser, CEO & Founder of Invest Islands; Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association; Hope Uy, Managing Director of South Palms Resort in Panglao; and Eric Ricaurte, founder & CEO of Greenview.

From left: Kevin Deisser, CEO & Founder of Invest Islands; Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association; Hope Uy, Managing Director of South Palms Resort in Panglao; and Eric Ricaurte, founder & CEO of Greenview.

The stunning opening scene of PHIST 5.

The stunning opening scene of PHIST 5.

The Green Expo presented a comprehensive selection of innovative, eco-friendly products from 30 exhibitors.

The Green Expo presented a comprehensive selection of innovative, eco-friendly products from 30 exhibitors.

Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks and the co-founder & co-organiser of PHIST.

Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks and the co-founder & co-organiser of PHIST.

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director Asia Pacific of STR took on his daughter, Maylea Palmqvist, in a verbal bout: ‘Squaring the Region’s Growth vs. Impact’.

Jesper Palmqvist, Area Director Asia Pacific of STR took on his daughter, Maylea Palmqvist, in a verbal bout: ‘Squaring the Region’s Growth vs. Impact’.

500 delegates from across Southeast Asia met face-to-face at PHIST 5 and took part in a series of practical, expert-led workshops.

500 delegates from across Southeast Asia met face-to-face at PHIST 5 and took part in a series of practical, expert-led workshops.

A series of expert-led workshops focused on practical subjects.

A series of expert-led workshops focused on practical subjects.

The delegates were able to discuss the day’s events with evening networking drinks.

The delegates were able to discuss the day’s events with evening networking drinks.

« »

Hosted at ACES, Angsana Laguna Phuket, the theme of this year’s PHIST was Muay Thai, the high-energy, culturally-rich sport of Thai boxing, which has gained fame and popularity around the world and represents the battle to preserve authentic art, heritage and tradition. Muay Thai fighters from Australia, Brazil, Thailand and the USA faced off in the main hall of ACES on Monday in a series of ‘super fights’.

Following these physical battles, keynote speakers delivered verbal blows as they provided unique insights on the critical issues facing the industry, including community tourism, green operations, ocean health, destination management, post-COVID trends and more. This included the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – seven verbal bouts between two speakers, culminating in a battle of the heavyweights.

A series of expert-led workshops focused on practical subjects, such as ‘Green Finance for Hotels’, ‘Zero Waste’ and ‘Materials for Sustainable Tourism’, and a Green Expo presented a comprehensive selection of innovative, eco-friendly products from approximately 30 exhibitors. Finally, delegates were able to discuss the day’s events with evening networking drinks.

Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks and the co-founder & co-organiser of PHIST, said: “We are so pleased that PHIST returned this week as a live, face-to-face event. The global pandemic disrupted every aspect of our lives, but perhaps if it had one positive outcome it is that it forced the world to live, work and think more sustainably. At PHIST 5, we dug deep into the most important trends affecting the industry and delivered practical, workable solutions that hoteliers and business owners can use to boost their operations at this challenging time – and future-proof them for years to come.”

Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association, commented: “Last year, even when many businesses were struggling to stay above water, we saw the travel trade come together at our virtual forum to advance the cause of sustainability. This week, as 500 delegates from across Southeast Asia met face-to-face at PHIST 5, we were able to share more ideas and put our pledges into action. Collaboration is the key – when people come together, great things can happen. What we decided at PHIST can drive positive benefits for your business and the entire region. It was great to see everyone jumping in the ring and getting involved!”

Hope Uy, Managing Director of South Palms Resort in Panglao, stated: “Islands such as Panglao and Phuket feel environmental and social issues even more acutely than other destinations. Fresh water, waste disposal, coral bleaching; these are not only concepts – they impact our lives and operations on a day-to-day basis. The only sustainable solution is to work hand-in-hand with communities and to create a circular economy. I was delighted to come together with like-minded people at PHIST 5 to share our experiences and offer workable solutions.”

Kevin Deisser, CEO & Founder of Invest Islands, added: “In a diverse archipelago such as Indonesia, preserving the integrity of island life is at the heart of everything we do. Every development we undertake must have a positive impact on local people, and, if undertaken in the right way, this will drive long-term benefits to all parties. In Indonesia and across Southeast Asia, indigenous people have already established highly sustainable ways of life. As outsiders, tourism providers and developers need to work with the islanders and learn from them.”

Eric Ricaurte, founder & CEO of Greenview, concluded: “Prior to the pandemic, traveller mindsets were already changing. Now, with travel and tourism at a crossroads, people are wanting more authentic experiences that connect them with their chosen destination. Our PHIST workshops were designed to create best practices for hotels that will not only strengthen their sustainability objectives, but also bring them closer to the local community. Tourism plays a pivotal role in the development of islands, so it is critical that we act responsibly.”

An exciting new feature at this year’s PHIST was the inaugural award for “Sustainable Design Innovation”, which was presented to Patrick Keane, founder of Enter Projects. Founded in 2005, Enter Projects has created myriad award-winning projects and continues to gain global acclaim for its eco-master planning, architecture and interior services.

PHIST 5 was a collaboration between the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview and C9 Hotelworks, with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, American Chamber of Commerce Thailand (AmCham), QUO, Creative Concept AV,  Delivering Asia Communications, Banpu NEXT, Indorama Ventures, Junkyard Theatre Phuket, GIZ, Angsana Laguna Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket, XCO2, ZeroWater Thailand, Revolution X, AustCham Thailand, Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Thaiger, Travel Daily, Teak Timber Phuket, Mbs Thai, Cocktails & Co, Wine on Tap, FullMoon Brewworks, and Kombuchawow.

For more information, visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com

Exhibitors at PHIST 5: Royal Phuket Marina, Reddonatura India Private Limited, Sentinel Solution (Thailand) Co.,Ltd, Development Management Group Co., Ltd., Ecolab LTD, Reef Repair, OKLIN (THAILAND) CO., LTD, Hoteliers.Guru, CREATIVE MOVE COMPANY LIMITED, Green Footprint Solutions Ltd, PHUKET TEINTHONG, EHL Hospitality Business School, Good Drop Water, SensorFlow, Sustainable Maikhao, SOS, Zero water, Seeds of Change, Hobart Thailand, Smarter Energy Solution, Diversey Hygiene (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., Sunsear Phuket, Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., Blue Tree, and BAAN SAIJAI CO., LTD.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog Foundation forges alliances to step up fight against dog meat trade, rabies
Preparing Phuket for climate change
‘Goodbye, honey ‒ and thanks for the house!’
Australian filmmaker leverages shark fear in latest ’Reef’ outing
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Steve
On the death of Queen Elizabeth II
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ a murder mystery of solemn beauty
Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece
Green Thoughts: In the blooming water
GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water
Don’t wait for ‘The Invitation’
British Producer on song for Thailand
Soi Dog carries out annual vaccination drive at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Nong Fiat: The Phuket voice being heard around the world
On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English

 

Phuket community
Weather warning for Andaman coast

If you want accurate weather with sensory equipment on both north and south Phuket, go to Wind Guru...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

If no one attended the QE II funeral it was because they were not invited. Wholly fitting as the co...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

Come Fasc...it's called "hyperbole". With that said, at one point I needed a certain ...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

Reading comments of Minister Don made me laugh,thinking about the absence of the most high Thai auth...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

Any chance I can borrow the tinfoil hat CB? Never been charged 10 times more than locals in Patong H...(Read More)

American tourist injured in Bangla altercation

So, now we wait on reportings of what happend on Bangla Rd? Is the RTP already present till after 4-...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

As usual DeK presumes, sell it 'for sure'. I have been in the Golden Triangle. All material...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

And Kurt, why don't you just stick to the benefits described in the article ? The benefits may a...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

@Kurt How can generals and troops destroy the " produktion locations"if the drugs are most...(Read More)

Russian business couple say they were extorted by foreigners

@JohnC...my thoughts exactly. I think the police actually love to see an increase in the dodgy/crim...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 