BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Southeast Asia detects mutated virus strain sweeping the world

Southeast Asia detects mutated virus strain sweeping the world

WORLD: Southeast Asia is facing a strain of the new coronavirus that the Philippines, which faces the region’s largest outbreak, is studying to see whether the mutation makes it more infectious.

CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinesehealthSafety
By AFP

Tuesday 18 August 2020, 11:17AM

This handout image obtained Aug 11, 2020, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID), shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland, US. Photo: AFP file.

This handout image obtained Aug 11, 2020, courtesy of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID), shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and colour-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland, US. Photo: AFP file.

The strain, earlier seen in other parts of the world and called D614G, was found in a Malaysian cluster of 45 cases that started from someone who returned from India and breached his 14-day home quarantine. The Philippines detected the strain among random COVID-19 samples in the largest city of its capital region.

The mutation “is said to have a higher possibility of transmission or infectiousness, but we still don’t have enough solid evidence to say that that will happen,” Philippines’ Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing yesterday (Aug 17).

The strain has been found in many other countries and has become the predominant variant in Europe and the US with the World Health Organization saying there’s no evidence the strain leads to a more severe disease. The mutation has also been detected in recent outbreaks in China.

There’s no evidence from the epidemiology that the mutation is considerably more infectious than other strains, said Benjamin Cowling, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong. “It’s more commonly identified now than it was in the past, which suggests that it might have some kind of competitive advantage over other strains of COVID-19,” he said.

As Southeast Asian countries take various steps to prevent a resurgence while reopening limited travel, they struggle with people breaching quarantine rules after returning from overseas as well as false negative test results at borders.

The man who returned from India had tested negative when he arrived in Malaysia. He has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined for breaching quarantine.

People’s Cooperation

“People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia,” the country’s Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah wrote in a Facebook post, saying the strain can make it 10 times more infectious without citing a study. “The people’s cooperation is very needed so that we can together break the chain of infection from any mutation.”

The strain “might be a little bit more contagious. We haven’t yet got enough evidence to evaluate that, but there’s no evidence that it’s a lot more contagious,” University of Hong Kong’s Cowling said.

Noor Hisham warned that the strain could mean existing studies on vaccines may be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation. That’s even as a paper published in Cell Press said the mutation is unlikely to have a major impact on the efficacy of vaccines currently being developed.

While Malaysia has largely managed to prevent a resurgence of the virus seen elsewhere in the world, the number of new cases found in the country has been picking up. The country reported 26 new cases on Saturday, the most since July 28.

Confirmed cases in the Philippines have surged 76% from the end of July to a total of 164,474 as of yesterday. It overtook Indonesia more than a week ago to become the country with the largest outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved
Fire breaks out in closed hotel’s storage room
Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1
Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok protest causes stir! Drinking buddy stabbing? || August 17
Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach
Man dies, stabbed by drinking buddy at Saphan Hin 
Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
Kuwaiti man dies after big bike hits streetlight
50,000 Thai workers to head overseas
Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?
Phuket festivals get underway
Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma
Patong carnival to go ahead

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

8-)))) and during 14dayquarant. Athen do not go to banglaroad 8-))))...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Of course they weren't- the bag man is a civilian....(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

No surprise there...(Read More)

Flood of plastic waste washes ashore Phuket beach

@JohnC/Christy Sweet Why should it be all from Thailand ?Never heard about currents.Same as trash ...(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

@JohnC ! What an unbelievable stupid comment ! Neither was it the van from the parents nor did they...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

No police was involved in clearing the gambling dens. Of course not, they were 'committed' t...(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Well well well continuation will follow soon....(Read More)

Phuket police cleared in gambling den probe

Pull the other one. It's got a bell on it....(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

JohnC,you should read the story again before blaming the parents ! ...(Read More)

Toddler left in hot van dies after four days in coma

The parents don't deserve to have any children if this is the way they look after them. How do y...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
M Beach Club Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 