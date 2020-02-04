THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

FOOTBALL: A South Korean court today (Feb 4) ordered a local promoter to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldo’s no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 04:09PM

Ronaldo spent the game last July against a K-League all-stars team on the bench, leaving local fans especially unhappy. Photo: AFP

Ronaldo spent the game last July against a K-League all-stars team on the bench, leaving local fans especially unhappy. Photo: AFP

The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in July, despite rounds of appeals from a sell-out crowd of 65,000.

Match promoter The Festa had run adverts heavily featuring the Portuguese striker.

Tickets, priced from 30,000 won (781 baht) to 400,000 won (10,400 baht), sold out in less than three minutes, with many eager to see the 34-year-old superstar in action.

Two fans sued The Festa, accusing it of false advertising, and the Incheon District Court ruled the promoter should pay them 371,000 won (9,662 baht) each, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

No order was made against Ronaldo or his club.

South Korean fans’ frustration has led to the coining of an online phrase, “acting like Ronaldo,” to criticise someone who only seeks benefits without fulfilling promised action.

“If he had played just for 10 minutes, everyone would have walked home happy,” one poster wrote on the country’s largest portal site Naver.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais suffer early setback in Tokyo bid
Phuket confirmed as future venue for Amazing Thailand Marathon
What we learned from the opening round of the Six Nations
Comeback king Mahomes sparks Chiefs to Super Bowl win
Liverpool move 22 points clear as Manchester City lose at Spurs
Kenin triumphs at Australian Open
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set epic to win eighth Australian Open
Political storm hits Super Bowl as candidate ads make debut
Klopp plays down record-breaking Reds as title looms near
Phuket charity golf event confirmed to aid victims of the Australian bushfire disaster
KCC continues winning streak, holding off brave Misfits
Thai weightlifting board resigns after fresh doping allegations
Coronavirus chaos in China’s sporting calendar
Muguruza sets up final showdown with Kenin
Kenin stuns top seed Barty to reach Australian Open final

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 