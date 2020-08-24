Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000

South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000

WORLD: South Korea ramped up coronavirus restrictions yesterday (Aug 23) to try to contain a growing outbreak, as many countries around the world battled worrying surges in infections.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthSafety
By AFP

Monday 24 August 2020, 11:39AM

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 800,000 lives across the world. Photo: AFP

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 800,000 lives across the world. Photo: AFP

The pandemic has killed more than 800,000 people globally, and continues to unleash destruction with areas such as Western Europe detecting spikes in infections not seen for many months.

Infections have soared past 23 million globally, and some countries are still facing their first waves - such as India, which crossed three million cases yesterday.

South Korea, which had largely brought its outbreak under control, tightened curbs to try to contain a new, growing cluster of cases.

“The situation is very grave and serious as we are on the brink of a nationwide pandemic,” warned Jung Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nightclubs, karaoke bars and beaches have been closed, with tight restrictions on large gatherings and religious services, after hundreds of infections were linked to Protestant churches.

Face masks will be mandatory in the capital Seoul’s public areas from midnight.

Lockdowns, social distancing and face masks are among the few options available to governments with no effective treatment or vaccine available yet.

India, which imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, has relaxed it over recent weeks to help ease the pressure on its reeling economy.

But that has also led to a sharp rise in cases, taking its total past three million.

“We are seeing the virus spread across India,” said K. Srinath Reddy from the NGO Public Health Foundation of India.

The World Health Organization, however, said Friday that the world should be able to rein in the disease in less than two years.

Don’t feel invincible’

Italy - once the European epicentre of the virus - said Saturday it had registered more than 1,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest level since the end of a punishing lockdown in May.

The story is similar across Spain, Germany and France.

Diamond Resort Phuket

The Rome region also said it had recorded a record number of cases in the past 24 hours, a rise health officials blamed on people returning from holiday.

Most of those infected are young people who are not showing symptoms, the Italian capital’s health official Alessio D’Amato said, warning them to stay at home.

“Don’t feel invincible,” he urged them.

The virus lockdowns and social distancing measures have unleashed vast economic destruction and impacted all types of social activities, including sports games and concerts.

In Germany, a university has launched a series of pop concerts under coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 2,000 people can determine whether large events can safely resume.

But with no vaccine yet, economies in hard-hit regions like Latin America are struggling to contain the staggering costs of the pandemic - with a rise not only in poverty but political turmoil and crime too.

US election crisis

The United States remains the worst-hit country in the world, with nearly 5.7 million infections and deaths approaching 180,000.

The run-up to the presidential election has been dominated by the coronavirus, with President Donald Trump facing intense criticism for his handling of the crisis.

The pandemic is set to impact the electoral exercise itself, with Americans expected to vote by mail in massive numbers instead of visiting polling centres.

But that has caused another political standoff, with the postal service warning most states it could not guarantee on-time delivery of mail-in ballots.

Trump - trailing his challenger Joe Biden in polls - has opposed more funding for the cash-strapped US Postal Service, acknowledging it would be used to help process ballots.

He has repeatedly and baselessly linked mail-in voting to election fraud.

Biden’s fellow Democrats in the US House of Representatives approved a US$25 billion infusion for the USPS on Saturday, but it is likely to die in the Senate - which is controlled by the Republicans.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Prisons being developed as tourist attractions
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
THA president backs safe and sealed tours
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll
Costly, but transparent masks are boon for hard of hearing
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex
Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

 

Phuket community
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

So Office Chief Somwang Lohamut, way you don’t do this work on the night time. When everything is...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

This quarantine periods make as a start up that the bulk of tourists, from China, are not coming. Th...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai...(Read More)

TAT takes a gamble promoting Phuket Model

Thorfinger - no! Covid will not always be here. Its not here for 90 days and witthout importong it a...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

Why do they not do this kind of work during Nighttime as they do in most other places ?...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

letter of a German-Hartz4-"writer", slimy!!...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Despite the fact that this scheme will not work at all I agree with everything as long it increases ...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?...(Read More)

Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’

What is the Thai Officialdom thinking to keep pushing a Thai quarantine hotel scheme that is not at ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360

 