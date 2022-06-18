Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

PHUKET: Customs officers at Phuket International Airport have arrested a South African man caught smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth B4.47 million, in 155 capsules in his stomach.

drugscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 June 2022, 09:15AM

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

The South African man arrested at Phuket airport was found to be smuggling 1.49kg of cocaine in 155 capsules that he had ingested. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Monday seized 15.7kg of cocaine valued at about B47mn hidden in the bottom lining of pieces of luggage being brought into the country by three Brazilians. Photo: Customs Dept

« »

The news came through an announcement by Customs spokesman Chaiyut Khamkun yesterday (June 17), confirming that Customs officers had seized a total of 17.19kg of cocaine worth about B51.47 million in two incidents in the past two weeks.

The 29-year-old South African man was traveling from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and landed at Phuket airport at about 12:30pm on June 9, Mr Chaiyut explained.

A baggage inspection found nothing illegal, but officers were suspicious that the man might be smuggling drugs into the country by passing through Customs after swallowing the contraband.

No explanation was given as to why Customs officers thought this.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital, where an x-ray confirmed the officers’ suspicions. Many foreign objects of a round, oval shape were identified to be in his abdomen.

The man subsequently admitted to swallowing capsules containing drugs. At that time which drug had been consumed had not been confirmed, Mr Chaiyut continued.

However, the patient Customs officers later confirmed the man had swallowed 115 capsules altogether containing 1.49kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth B4.47mn, he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The South African man has since been taken to Sakhu Police Station, located just south of Phuket airport, and charged accordingly, Mr Chaiyut confirmed.

Then on Monday this week (June 13), Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok arrested three people arriving from Brazil who were caught with 15.7kg of cocaine hidden in the bottom lining of their pieces of luggage.

The drugs seized was valued at about B47mn, Mr Chaiyut said.

The three entered the country with five items of luggage, which officers searched and scanned by x-ray, he said.

The inspections discovered the cocaine in packages that were wrapped with plastic as the inner layer and then wrapped with black carbon paper used for copying documents.

All three were charged for attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country, Mr Chaiyut confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 18 June 2022 - 09:33:58 

Stupid is as stupid does.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport holds fire drill
WTO agrees to lift COVID vaccine patents, but is it ‘too late’?
Anti-COVID nasal spray ready soon
Firms cheer easing of tourism rules
Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas
Nightlife trading hours to return to normal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Pass to end on July 1st! Marriage Equality bill vs Civil Partnership bill || June 17
Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket
Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1
Some cannabis regulations issued
EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid
Firms push for softer tourism rules

 

Phuket community
Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good

Excellent news- the place was an inhumane disgrace. Lets hope the animals have some quality of life ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

In Europe many cities had 3 lane roads for cars. Now already many years: 1 lane for pedestrians, 1 l...(Read More)

Nightlife trading hours to return to normal

Would be nice if one of the Governors, surrounded by staff + photo session, explains to Tourist Isla...(Read More)

Firms cheer easing of tourism rules

...Europe now suffers a airports/airlines staff shortage. Many flight cancellations, and the 'st...(Read More)

Firms cheer easing of tourism rules

Easing of tourism rules will be a relief for many on Phuket. Now to get everything back to normal, a...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Personal I feel it is polite to react on comment of others with respect regardless of what I think a...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK keeps putting in words in comment others through his reactions, words that deforms a comment com...(Read More)

Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

May as well because of the sheer amount of people (mostly foreigners) who are ignoring the rules any...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

Stupid is as stupid does. ...(Read More)

Nightlife trading hours to return to normal

The stupidest rule is can't purchase take aways between 2-5pm but can at 11am. One of the crimin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
The Comedy Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 