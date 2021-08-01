The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

South Africa dominate Lions in second half to level series

South Africa dominate Lions in second half to level series

RUGBY: South Africa overcame the loss of injured star forward Pieter-Steph du Toit yesterday (July 31) to score 21 unanswered second-half points and beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 to level the series ahead of next weekend’s final Test.

Rugby
By AFP

Sunday 1 August 2021, 12:15PM

It all comes down to next weekend’s third and final test to determine a winner. Photo: AFP

It all comes down to next weekend’s third and final test to determine a winner. Photo: AFP

The dominance of the Springboks after half-time yielded tries from winger Makazole Mapimpi and centre Lukhanyo Am and the tourists finished a well-beaten team before the third Test and series decider, also in Cape Town.

Fly-half Handre Pollard scored the rest of the home points from a conversion and five penalties while rival playmaker Dan Biggar slotted three penalties for the Lions.

“This is special. It has been a tough week - the toughest week I have ever had to face,” said South Africa skipper and flanker Siya Kolisi.

“I am grateful to the management and coaches we have for making us focus on the mistakes we made (last weekend). We fight together as a team and it came through for us.

“We did not worry about mistakes and the injuries, we just gave 100%. We will enjoy this but the work is not done. It is all or nothing next week.

“You have got to trust in the system, trust in the guys around you. We have been in a bubble but we are thinking of the (South African) people. There is one more week and we will give it everything.”

Reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit was forced to leave the field after 22 minutes following an earlier late tackle by South Africa-born Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Superbly refereed

Van der Merwe and Springboks counterpart Cheslin Kolbe were yellow-carded within two minutes of each other midway through the opening half of a match superbly refereed by New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe.

The first Test had been riddled with controversial decisions and Australian referee Nic Berry and South African TV match official Marius Jonker came under heavy post-match fire.

Phuket Property

As was the case in first Test last weekend, won 22-17 by the tourists, it was a tale of two halves at a spectator-less Cape Town Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions led 9-6 at half-time and the advantage would have been greater had Kolisi not got an arm under the ball to prevent Lions centre Robbie Henshaw scoring after he crossed the tryline.

An astonishingly long first half lasted 64 minutes - 24 minutes more than it should have - owing to injuries, a mini brawl and video checks of various incidents.

After 45 minutes, Mapimpi snatched a Pollard cross-kick, cut inside and evaded several tackles to score and give the hosts a lead they never surrendered.

Am struck just past the hour mark, getting first to a grubber kick from scrum-half Faf de Klerk just before the ball crossed the dead-ball line.

Pollard converted for an 18-9 advantage and then kicked three penalties against opponents who had nothing to offer as an attacking force in the closing stages.

Lions skipper and lock Alun Wyn Jones said: “There was a momentum shift in the second half in South Africa’s favour. The aerial battle went against us in the second half and so did the breakdowns.

“We did not want to take it to a third week but we will have to. We put ourselves under pressure in the second half.”

South Africa will create history if they triumph again next Saturday as neither they nor the Lions have won a series between them having lost the first Test.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton aims for 100th win with Hungary pole
Sudaporn eyes podium finish, tears for Ratchanok
UWC student makes her Olympic debut
Barbs fly in escalating titile conflict
It’s sayonara for national football coach Nishino
Thai boxer Jutamas punches her way into last 8
Ratchanok progresses to last 8 at Games
Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador
Majestic Morgan electrifies ACG
Underdog shooter Isarapa a big hit, Thai golfers inspired by Panipak
Phuket welcomes home Olympic gold medal hero
Olympics taekwondo gold medalist heads to Phuket
Panipak wins Thailand’s first gold medal
New Thai League 1 season postponed to September
Marathon man completes charity Phuket run

 

Phuket community
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Th...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Dave C @ not closing the bridge earlier and allowing a football tournament to take place involving t...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to wo...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

As one of the 'insane', what does President Biden have to do with Thai reluctance or inabili...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I trie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Bye bye sandbox... Foreigners are waiting for freebox in case of government not understand. Actually...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

After 7 years of 'barrack-ruling' Gen Prayut still not understand that in a normal democrati...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura

 