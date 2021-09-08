SOS Food Rescue Foundation to hold Thailand’s first food waste changemaking event: Zero Summit 2021

We are reaching the irreversible point of the climate change crisis, and with ongoing environmental and socio-economic problems, the statement cannot be any more precise. The United Nations urges immediate actions, a wake-up call, for the world to make a change before it’s too late.

By Press Release

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 11:10AM

Each year we lose 931 million tons of food produced for human consumption while more than 1 billion people still do not have access to adequate food.

In Thailand, according to the Pollution Control Department, 64% of municipal waste is food waste which equals 17.5 million tons per year! Some of those food wastes are invisible food, produced but never reach the consumer.

There are still more businesses that are not addressing their food waste. There are more people now under the poverty line (9.9%) and 6.5 million people in the country are undernourished. Plus, there is still no law protecting businesses from donating their surplus food to people.

It’s time to rally all the food industry leaders to help us fight this battle and achieve ZERO Food Waste and ZERO Hunger in Thailand.

ZERO Summit 2021 is the virtual summit, the first-ever food-driven sustainability event organized by Scholars of Sustenance, the first food rescue foundation in Thailand sponsored by The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) as the ‘Sustainable Event Partner’.

On 29th September 2021 from 13:00 – 18:30, the virtual summit offers 3 main activities and knowledge sharing sessions for everyone to understand and drive a change together with us to make change for a better future in Thailand.

This event is a wake-up call for Thailand’s food supply chain.

Save the date! Learn more and act now!

Let’s find the answers together from the experts in the food industry from leading local and international organizations about how we can best accelerate sustainable food system changes in Thailand.

*Note: The panel discussion will be held in the English language*

Panel 1: Systemic Approach on Food Waste Reduction

The unrevealed successful story of food waste prevention cooperation between partners and SOS, the first food rescue foundation in Thailand, is disclosed here for all participants who want to know how we systematically prevent surplus food from becoming food waste. We are additionally delighted to share our vision and plan for future cooperation with all interested participants.

Panelists

Visit Limlurcha - Chairman of the Food Processing Industries Club, Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and Honorary President, Thai Food Processors Association (TFPA) Puntarika Susuntitapong - Head of Sustainability and Corporate Communications, Lotus’s Sirapassorn Sagulwiwat - Assistant Vice President Sustainability and Global Partnership Division Corporate Sustainable Development (SD) Office, CPF Dharath Hoonchamlong - Co-Founder, Wasteland Kanwra Tanachotevorapong - CEO & Co-Founder, More Meat™



Panel 2: Food Waste Reduction Engagement

Have you ever wondered how people can engage in food waste reduction? This talking panel will discover marvelous answers from the interesting practice cases of our guest speakers, who have experience in creating whizzed programs for people to participate in solving the food waste issue together.

2.1 Building Engagement in the Service Sector

Panelists

Nick Boyd - Cluster Director of Operations, Hilton & DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Tippawan Nitijessadawong - Michelin Guide Thailand Director, Michelin Guide Thailand Daniel Bucher - Managing Partner, Planet B Sustainability Agency Louis-Alban Batard-Dupre - Founder and CEO, Yindii

2.2 Building Engagement in the Business Sector

Panelists

Patchara Taveechatwattana - Chief Customer Officer, Allianz Ayudhya Vicharee Vichit-Vadakan - Co-Founder, Kinnest Group – theCOMMONS Greg Kamaruudeen Threlfall - Director of Outreach, Shrewsbury International School Kavalin Athayu - Global Head of CSR & Sustainability, Agoda

Workshop: Shaping the Future Food System

It’s time for food business leaders to unite and shape the future food system in Thailand together, but how can we do that, and how can policy support us? Here is the discussion workshop, where our professional guest speakers will share their brilliant ideas with all participants for brainstorming and drawing the future policy for supporting food waste management in Thailand together.

Opening Remarks

Marisa Panyachiva - Partnership and Development Finance Officer, UN Resident Coordinator Office in Thailand, The United Nations in Thailand

3.1 Shaping the Future Food System (International Level)

Panelists

Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth - Executive Director, Global Compact Network Thailand Werner Kossmann, Project Director of TGCP Waste Project, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Pat Satkhum - Senior Manager Sustainability Development Section MICE Capabilities Department, The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

3.2 Shaping the Future Food System (Domestic Level)

Caratlux Liumpetch - Researcher, Thailand Development Research Institute Foundation (TDRI) Benjamas Chotthong - Director of Project Development and Planning Program, Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) Anuda Tawatsin - Environmental Officer, Professional Level, Pollution Control Department

Event Schedule

13.00 - 14.00: SOS Zero Summit 2021 Introduction

14.00 - 15.00: Systematic Approach on Food Waste Prevention

15.00 - 16.00: Food Waste Reduction Engagement (Breakout Rooms: Service Sectors & Business Sectors)

16.00 - 16.10: Break Time

16.15 - 17.30: Shaping the Future Food System Workshop (Breakout Rooms: International & Domestic)

17.30 - 18.00: ZERO Summit Pledge

18.00 - 18.30: Closing Ceremony

18.30 - Onwards: Virtual Networking

Book Your Spot Now at https://www.eventpop.me/e/11544/zero-summit

A ticket bought in this virtual summit is the direct support to Scholars of Sustenance Foundation on its food rescue operation. We are raising 22,100 meals from this event and the revenue from ticket selling will go straight to feeding the vulnerable communities (5 Baht is equivalent to 1 meal).

For more information about Zero Summit 2021

Event Date & Time: 29 September 2021, 13.00-18.30

Website: https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org/zero-summit

Phone: 088-308-9978 (Kie) 095-553-2795 (Earth)

Email: Info@scholarsofsustenance.org

Scholars of Sustenance Foundation Thailand (SOS) - The first food rescue foundation in Thailand established in 2016. Our mission is to improve food equity in the country by rescuing and redistributing good quality surplus food from food related businesses and suppliers to vulnerable communities in Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, and other places in the country every day. To date, SOS’s programs rescued approximately 2.9 million kgs of surplus food, served 12 million meals to 548 communities, and reduced 5.6 million kgs of C02 creation if the food were wasted.