SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need

SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need

PHUKET: The Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) is continuing its campaign to provide food to people in need across the island as the economic crisis continues to afflict thousands of residents with greatly reduced incomes, or no income at all.

COVID-19economicscharity
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 February 2022, 11:07AM

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Scholars of Sustenance volunteers deliver food to the Laem Phromthep community yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Scholars of Sustenance

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Officials were on hand at the food security delivery in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Thalang District Chief Bancha Tanu-in and Luksana Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya, Chief of Phuket Social Development and Human Security office, joined an SOS food drive at Wat Muang Komanraphat, in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, yesterday (Feb 23).

The Phuket branch of the SOS Foundation, working with the Phuket Social Development and Human Security office and volunteers, will continue to deliver food to those in need four days a week, from Wednesday through Saturday, Said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

“Volunteers in the community will be the main mechanism for distributing food to vulnerable people, socially disadvantaged people and people who are affected by the COVID-19 [economic crisis] and those who are high-risk or under Home Isolation,” the report said.

“In the absence of a caregiver, the volunteer will deliver food to the home to alleviate the suffering [sic],” the report added.

The report by the official government public relations agency noted, “This shows the support and cooperation of all sectors in helping low-income societies and lacking access to food and reducing the people’s living costs.”

Volunteers from the SOS Phuket branch yesterday also donated some 461kg of food to residents in the Laem Promthep community.

Thai Residential

“This community comprises people of various cultures and religions, so the volunteers sorted the food to ensure the Muslim residents could receive Halal food,” SOS reporetd through its officials Facebook.

“It was a great demonstration of how they co-exist with one another peacefully and how respectful they are with others’ religion,” the SOS report said.

The SOS Foundation focuses its efforts on donations of  surplus food and products nearing the expiration date on the label, to reduce food waste throughout society.

The foundation also welcomes volunteers to help with their efforts.

Contact SOS in Phuket at 081-9508711, or the national operations by email at info@scholarsofsustenance.org or through their Facebook page: Scholars of Sustenance Thailand - SOS Thailand

 

