Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends

SEA GAMES: Thai sprinter Soraoat Dapbang won the men’s 200m title at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 8) as teammate Puripol Boonson’s campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 01:58PM

Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang (right) reacts as he crosses the finishing line next to Indonesia’s Lalu Muhammad Zohri in the men’s 200m final at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 8). Photo: AFP

Soraoat crossed the line in 20.62sec, ahead of Vietnam’s Ngoc Nghia Ngan (20.84) and Indonesia’s Lalu Muhammad Zohri (21.02) at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Defending champion Puripol, 17, suffered muscle spasms in his left thigh and failed to finish the race, reports the Bangkok Post.

Puripol, dubbed ‘Angel Bew’ by the Thai press, was one of the most sensational athletes at the previous Games in Hanoi last year.

He claimed the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles and won comparisons with retired sprint king Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

Puripol won’t compete again at Cambodia 2023, officials said.

“Doctors told him to take one-month break,” said Thailand’s athletics coach Supavanat Ariyamongkol.

“This means he will not be able to defend his 100m and 4x100m titles.”

The team will pin their hopes on Soraoat in the 100m dash after he finished second behind Puripol in the 2022 Games.

In the men’s 1,500m, Kieran Tuntivate lived up to everyone’s expectations, delivering the gold in the event.

The talented Thai long-distance specialist clocked 3:58.51 minutes and comfortably beat Vietnam’s Duc Phuoc Luong who crossed the line in 3:59.31. Indonesian Wahyudi Putra was third (3:59.36).

In the men’s hammer throw, Thailand’s Kittipong Boonmawan took gold with an effort of 64.49m.

He defeated Malaysian duo Jackie Wong (64.20) and Sadat Marzuqi Ajisan (59.76).

The Thai windsurfers added three gold medals to the tally yesterday.

In the men’s windfoil event, Ek Boonsawad put on a splendid show to eclipse his rivals at Sihanoukville Boulevard.

Finishing a distant second in the contest was Eklan Rishwan Oh of Singapore who was followed by the Philippines’ John Harold.

In the women’s ILCA 6 competition, Thorfun Boonnak prevailed, finishing ahead of Jania Ang of Singapore. The third place went to Malaysia’s Noor Adlina Nasri.

The pair of Chanatip Tonglum and Patcharaphan Ongakaloy topped the standings in the mixed optimist competition as they subdued opponents from Singapore and Malaysia, who finished second and third respectively.

In mountain bike, Methasit Boonsane won the men’s eliminator event in Siem Reap.

The Thai cyclist led from the start and claimed the gold medal ahead of Cambodia’s Khim Lenglong, who finished second, and Indonesia’s Ihza Muhammad, who took bronze.

In the women’s eliminator, Thailand’s Warinthorn Phetpraphan finished third behind champion Dara Latifah of Indonesia and runner-up Ariana Dormitorio from the Philippines.

War Elephants trample Laos

Meanwhile, Teerasak Poeiphimai and Yotsakon Burapha grabbed two goals each as the Thai men’s U22 football team dominated Laos 4-1 in a 2023 SEA Games battle at Phnom Penh’s Prince Stadium yesterday.

This was Thailand’s third victory in as many Group B matches.

With Vietnam also unbeaten so far after two games, the Thai victory is likely to set up an enticing showdown for the top spot in the group between the two regional rivals when they clash on Thursday.

The War Elephants made a couple of changes to the team that tamed Malaysia 2-0 on Saturday, giving starts to strikers Anan Yodsangwal and Yotsakon.

Just two minutes into the match, Yotsakon justified his selection with a lob despite being marked by two Laos defenders to give Thailand the lead.

The Thais dealt another blow to Laos as Teerasak deftly finished a spectacular exchange with Purachate Todsanit to double the advantage just two minutes later.

The Laotians recovered and were able to mount a few attacks with a shot from Chony Wenpaserth just missing the target.

Captain Channarong Promsrikaew set up the 17-year-old Yotsakon for his second just before half-time and Teerasak added another after the break.

Laos got a consolation goal in the added time when Roman Angot scored from the penalty spot.

Chaba Kaew face hosts

The Thai women’s team play their last Group B match with hosts Cambodia tonight at 8pm.

Both teams have six points each and have already qualified for the semi-finals. The outcome of the clash will determine the group winners.

Thailand goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao said she was happy to have kept a clean sheet in the first two matches but expected a tough game against Cambodia.