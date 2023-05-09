Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends

Soraoat wins but Puripol’s dream ends

SEA GAMES: Thai sprinter Soraoat Dapbang won the men’s 200m title at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 8) as teammate Puripol Boonson’s campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 01:58PM

Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang (right) reacts as he crosses the finishing line next to Indonesia’s Lalu Muhammad Zohri in the men’s 200m final at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 8). Photo: AFP

Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang (right) reacts as he crosses the finishing line next to Indonesia’s Lalu Muhammad Zohri in the men’s 200m final at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 8). Photo: AFP

Soraoat crossed the line in 20.62sec, ahead of Vietnam’s Ngoc Nghia Ngan (20.84) and Indonesia’s Lalu Muhammad Zohri (21.02) at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Defending champion Puripol, 17, suffered muscle spasms in his left thigh and failed to finish the race, reports the Bangkok Post.

Puripol, dubbed ‘Angel Bew’ by the Thai press, was one of the most sensational athletes at the previous Games in Hanoi last year.

He claimed the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles and won comparisons with retired sprint king Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

Puripol won’t compete again at Cambodia 2023, officials said.

“Doctors told him to take one-month break,” said Thailand’s athletics coach Supavanat Ariyamongkol.

“This means he will not be able to defend his 100m and 4x100m titles.”

The team will pin their hopes on Soraoat in the 100m dash after he finished second behind Puripol in the 2022 Games.

In the men’s 1,500m, Kieran Tuntivate lived up to everyone’s expectations, delivering the gold in the event.

The talented Thai long-distance specialist clocked 3:58.51 minutes and comfortably beat Vietnam’s Duc Phuoc Luong who crossed the line in 3:59.31. Indonesian Wahyudi Putra was third (3:59.36).

In the men’s hammer throw, Thailand’s Kittipong Boonmawan took gold with an effort of 64.49m.

He defeated Malaysian duo Jackie Wong (64.20) and Sadat Marzuqi Ajisan (59.76).

The Thai windsurfers added three gold medals to the tally yesterday.

In the men’s windfoil event, Ek Boonsawad put on a splendid show to eclipse his rivals at Sihanoukville Boulevard.

Finishing a distant second in the contest was Eklan Rishwan Oh of Singapore who was followed by the Philippines’ John Harold.

In the women’s ILCA 6 competition, Thorfun Boonnak prevailed, finishing ahead of Jania Ang of Singapore. The third place went to Malaysia’s Noor Adlina Nasri.

The pair of Chanatip Tonglum and Patcharaphan Ongakaloy topped the standings in the mixed optimist competition as they subdued opponents from Singapore and Malaysia, who finished second and third respectively.

Thai Residential

In mountain bike, Methasit Boonsane won the men’s eliminator event in Siem Reap.

The Thai cyclist led from the start and claimed the gold medal ahead of Cambodia’s Khim Lenglong, who finished second, and Indonesia’s Ihza Muhammad, who took bronze.

In the women’s eliminator, Thailand’s Warinthorn Phetpraphan finished third behind champion Dara Latifah of Indonesia and runner-up Ariana Dormitorio from the Philippines.

War Elephants trample Laos

Meanwhile, Teerasak Poeiphimai and Yotsakon Burapha grabbed two goals each as the Thai men’s U22 football team dominated Laos 4-1 in a 2023 SEA Games battle at Phnom Penh’s Prince Stadium yesterday.

This was Thailand’s third victory in as many Group B matches.

With Vietnam also unbeaten so far after two games, the Thai victory is likely to set up an enticing showdown for the top spot in the group between the two regional rivals when they clash on Thursday.

The War Elephants made a couple of changes to the team that tamed Malaysia 2-0 on Saturday, giving starts to strikers Anan Yodsangwal and Yotsakon.

Just two minutes into the match, Yotsakon justified his selection with a lob despite being marked by two Laos defenders to give Thailand the lead.

The Thais dealt another blow to Laos as Teerasak deftly finished a spectacular exchange with Purachate Todsanit to double the advantage just two minutes later.

The Laotians recovered and were able to mount a few attacks with a shot from Chony Wenpaserth just missing the target.

Captain Channarong Promsrikaew set up the 17-year-old Yotsakon for his second just before half-time and Teerasak added another after the break.

Laos got a consolation goal in the added time when Roman Angot scored from the penalty spot.

Chaba Kaew face hosts

The Thai women’s team play their last Group B match with hosts Cambodia tonight at 8pm.

Both teams have six points each and have already qualified for the semi-finals. The outcome of the clash will determine the group winners.

Thailand goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao said she was happy to have kept a clean sheet in the first two matches but expected a tough game against Cambodia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand women win LPGA International Crown
A golden day for Thais in Cambodia
Arsenal pass Newcastle test to keep pressure on Man City
Verstappen beats Pérez to extend title lead
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Liverpool target top four
City host Big Sam’s Leeds as Arsenal face Newcastle test
Dojo team earn top national Judo rank
Cambodia poised for SEA Games with Chinese flavour
Getting set for the Phuket Rugby 11s tournament
Phuket to host southern qualifiers for National and Handicapped Games
Haaland sets Premier League goal record to put Man City back on top
Chaba Kaew put Singapore to the sword
Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
Man City back on top as Newcastle, Man Utd press top-four claims

 

Phuket community
United effort brings hope for Daniel

Thank you Kurt. Finally there is an explaination for your weird comments....(Read More)

Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million

"Look at where it is better" And that would be where ? And why you not live there?...(Read More)

United effort brings hope for Daniel

Clinical death may just be 4-6 minutes only for possible recovery to normal.. After that irreparable...(Read More)

’Aem’ Cyanide’s police ex-husband arrested

JohnC...amazing. If you're that bitter and twisted, then why are you here? (if you are here)...(Read More)

Prayut hits campaign trail in Phuket

A lot of tranparant sweet talk of GENERAL Prayut. Many sneaky sayings. Hey, people should not work t...(Read More)

Prayut hits campaign trail in Phuket

JohnC...or how popular he might be....(Read More)

High-profile monk’s ‘embezzlement’ tally increases

JohnC... as Jesus said, "he who is without sin cast the first stone." There are many other...(Read More)

Russian killed in motorbike crash on wet road in Kata

JohnC...laws are there for a purpose. If the law is not used, it means there is little or no prospec...(Read More)

Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million

Money embezzling/abuse of religion has nothing to do with Buddhisme ( maybe with Thai Buddhists?). W...(Read More)

High-profile monk’s ‘embezzlement’ tally increases

Why do Thai people revere monks when so many of them show just how human they really are by abusing ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA

 