Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia

Soraoat the fastest man in SE Asia

SEA GAMES: Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang became the fastest man in Southeast Asia when he won the 100 metre title at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 12).

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 May 2023, 09:44AM

Soraoat Dapbang (left) won the men’s 100m in 10.37 seconds. Photo: AFP

Soraoat Dapbang (left) won the men’s 100m in 10.37 seconds. Photo: AFP

Soraoat crossed the line in 10.37 seconds, ahead of Marc Brian Louis of Singapore who clocked 10.39 at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. Malaysia’s Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi was third in 10.45, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand were without pre-tournament favourite Puripol Boonson, whose campaign to defend his titles at the Games ended prematurely due to injury sustained during the 200m race on Monday.

Soraoat had risen to the occasion to win the 200m gold for Thailand.

Thailand were denied the expected gold in the women’s 100m dash in which Singapore’s Shanti Pereira (11.41sec) beat Supanich Poolkerd (11.58) to second place. Vietnam’s Tran Thi Nhi Yen came in third in 11.75.

There was another gold for the Thai contingent in track and field as Jariya Wichaidit proved too good for the opponents, landing the women’s javelin throw title.

Jariya secured the top honours with a throw of 52.60 metres on her sixth and final attempt.

The Philippines’ Gennah Malapit (49.55m) and compatriot Evalyn Palabrica (48.31) were second and third respectively.

A leap of 2.28 metres proved enough for Tawan Kaeodam to earn the men’s high jump gold medal, easily beating Vietnam’s Duc Anh Vu (2.18).

Farrel Glenn and Mohammed Eizlan, both from Malaysia, finished tied for third with jumps of 2.15m.

The Philippines prevailed in the men’s 4x400m relay, finishing the race in 3:07.22min ahead of the Thai quartet who were second in 3:07.23.

The Thais took bronze in the women’s 4x400m meet, which was won by Vietnam with the Philippines in second place.

In taekwondo, Jiraphong Khetlak and Sasipha Chupon added the men’s and women’s freestyle poomsae individual gold medals to the Thai haul.

Khetlak scored 6.90 to beat Indonesia’s Wawan Saputra (6.88) and Van Huy Hua of Vietnam (6.84).

Sasipha (6.44) finished ahead of Cambodia’s Voeun Sitha (6.18) and Myanmar’s Nine Akri Soe (5.62).

In fencing, Thailand’s Voragun Srinualnad beat Vietnam’s Vu Thanh An in the men’s sabre final.

In golf, the Thai and women’s teams both sealed final places yesterday.

The men’s side, led by Ratchanon Chantananuwat, defeated Malaysia 3-0 and will face Vietnam in today’s gold medal match.

The women’s team, led by Eila Galitsky, beat Cambodia 2-0 and will take on Indonesia in the final.

In boxing, 11 Thais will fight in the finals today and tomorrow.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

It is the first SEA Games on Cambodian soil since the event was launched as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games in 1959.

The Cambodia Games, which officially started on May 5, end on May 17.

War Elephants top group, eye place in title showdown

Meanwhile, the Thai men’s football team face Myanmar in the semi-finals of the SEA Games in Cambodia today.

The Thai U22 side drew 1-1 with Vietnam on Thursday to top Group B.

Group B champions Thailand take on Group A runners-up Myanmar and Group B runners-up Vietnam meet Group A winners Indonesia in the semi-finals today.

Although Thailand coach Issara Sritaro rested a large number of his key players during the match against Vietnam, he said he was worried about the players’ fitness.

“We will have a day’s rest while Myanmar get two full days to recover. If all the players are fit for the match, I am confident we will reach the final,” said Issara.

“Myanmar have good speed and they keep on fighting. We have some homework to do and must be brave to play our own game.

“The Olympic Stadium is a good venue which should encourage our players.

“We will try our best to finish the match in 90 minutes but if it has to be decided by a shoot-out then we have players ready for that as well.”

Thailand are the most successful nation in the men’s football competition at the biennial event with 16 titles.

However, the Thais have failed to claim the title at the previous two tournaments which were won by Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Sritaro said he was not “disappointed” by the 1-1 draw with Vietnam.

Despite the tie, the War Elephants topped the group standings with a better goal difference after both Thailand and Vietnam finished with 10 points each from four matches.

The Thais started well when Achitpol Kirirom put them ahead in the second minute but Vietnam equalised through Le Quoc Nhat eight minutes into the second half.

Issara said that it was “good result” for the team.

“We met our target of finishing first in the group so I am not disappointed by the draw,” said the coach.

