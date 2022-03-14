Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry is advising the public to refrain from taking part in the rod nam dam hua ceremony during the Songkran holiday, saying pouring water on other people’s hands - especially elderly relatives - increases their risk of catching COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafetyVaccine

By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 March 2022, 10:38AM

‘Rod Nam Dam Hua’ is a tradition during the Songkran festival but the Public Health Ministry said it could pose a risk for senior citizens. Photo: Bangkok Post

Somsak Akkasilp, director-general of the Medical Services Department, yesterday (Mar 13) urged people who plan to return to their hometown during the upcoming Thai New Year holiday to avoid partaking in the tradition to reduce the risk of infections among elderly family members.

The department advises well-wishers to stay one-metre away from their relatives and bow instead, Dr Somsak said.

The nation will take a five-day break over the Songkran period this year, from April 13 to 17, and many people are expected to make the journey to their home provinces to celebrate with their families, reports the Bangkok Post.

The government has said it won’t impose a ban on travel this year. Instead, it will roll out a nationwide campaign from March 21-31 to give 70% of the nation’s 12 million senior citizens a third jab to better protect them from the virus, Dr Somsak said.

Despite reporting the most deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, only 4mn Thais aged 60 and over have received a booster shot, or about 32% of the senior population, according to the ministry’s data on Saturday.

Out of the 66 deaths reported yesterday, 83% were senior citizens.