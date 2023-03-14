Songkran water play gets green light

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), has confirmed that for the first time in three years water play at official Songkran celebrations will be held on the street in Phuket Town.

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 06:50PM

The event announced by Mr Rewat will be held on Dibuk Rd in front of the LImelight Avenue shopping mall, which is holding the event under the banner ‘Songkran No Al’, meaning ‘no alcohol’.

There will be water play in the designed play zone, Mr Rewat confirmed.

The zone is to be controlled as an alcohol and drug-free zone, he said.

The PPAO is working with the organisers with the aim of prevention and reduction of accidents risks during the Songkran Festival, he added.

Supporting the Limelight festivities are the PPAO together with the the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office (TAT Phuket), Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Tourism & Sports Office and the ‘Stop Drink’ organisation under the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (‘Thai Health’), Mr Rewat explained.

The event zone will be in operation from 5pm to 10pm, Mr Rewat noted.

“The Songkran No Al event had previously been held for nine consecutive years. It is the only Songkran festival in Phuket that has both Thai tourists and foreigners as participants, mostly aged 15-35,” Mr Rewat said.

“Not less than 25,000 people are expected to join the event,” he added.

“The activities also include and maintain Songkran traditions, such as pouring water on elders’ hands and the bathing of Buddha images. Poeple are also encouraged to dress in traditional costumes for the day,” he continued.

“The event will also include performances by local bands and famous bands from Bangkok,” Mr Rewat concluded.

The approval of water play at the officially supported event is now expected to open the gate for many more events across the island to also receive approval to create water play zones in their own areas.