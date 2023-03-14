Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran water play gets green light

Songkran water play gets green light

PHUKET: Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), has confirmed that for the first time in three years water play at official Songkran celebrations will be held on the street in Phuket Town.

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 06:50PM

Mr Rewat was happy to deliver the good news. Photo: PPAO

Mr Rewat was happy to deliver the good news. Photo: PPAO

Mr Rewat was happy to deliver the good news. Photo: PPAO

Mr Rewat was happy to deliver the good news. Photo: PPAO

Image: Limelight Avenue

Image: Limelight Avenue

« »

The event announced by Mr Rewat will be held on Dibuk Rd in front of the LImelight Avenue shopping mall, which is holding the event under the banner ‘Songkran No Al’, meaning ‘no alcohol’.

There will be water play in the designed play zone, Mr Rewat confirmed.

The zone is to be controlled as an alcohol and drug-free zone, he said.

The PPAO is working with the organisers with the aim of prevention and reduction of accidents risks during the Songkran Festival, he added.

Supporting the Limelight festivities are the PPAO together with the the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office (TAT Phuket), Phuket City Municipality, the Phuket Tourism & Sports Office and the ‘Stop Drink’ organisation under the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (‘Thai Health’), Mr Rewat explained.

The event zone will be in operation from 5pm to 10pm, Mr Rewat noted.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The Songkran No Al event had previously been held for nine consecutive years. It is the only Songkran festival in Phuket that has both Thai tourists and foreigners as participants, mostly  aged 15-35,” Mr Rewat said.

“Not less than 25,000 people are expected to join the event,” he added.

“The activities also include and maintain Songkran traditions, such as pouring water on elders’ hands and the bathing of Buddha images. Poeple are also encouraged to dress in traditional costumes for the day,” he continued.

“The event will also include performances by local bands and famous bands from Bangkok,” Mr Rewat concluded.

The approval of water play at the officially supported event is now expected to open the gate for many more events across the island to also receive approval to create water play zones in their own areas.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local Phuket wildfire warnings, Probe into senator warrant, 80mn visitors in 2027? || March 14
Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit
Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu
Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027
Anutin urges WFH amid recent drop in air quality
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings
Politicians step up election campaigns
Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found floating believed to be missing Phuket expat, Hookah raid in Patong || March 13
Russians putting down roots in kingdom
MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage
Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone
Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

 

Phuket community
Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Now we just wait for Russians to settle on Phuket, set up 'Grey' business and start 'ste...(Read More)

MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage

OK, let's actually solve this problem. The government needs to set up specialized 2 year Englis...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

I would think the RTP welcomes the Russian mafia and general thuggery, as they represent a well heel...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Wait until the Russian mafia moves in. They will make current corruption levels look benign....(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Christy/Kurt - according to the French gov a welfare recipient MUST "Be actively looking for a ...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Good old Kurt ! Always trying to find an excuse for every wrongdoing foreigner. ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Some people should educate themselves a bit more. Russians are still free to travel to most countrie...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Pics are not annoying, just ridiculously childish. It tells something. In most countries plain cloth...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Many Thai make mistakes in writing down names/addresses. I always give it typed down to shops/author...(Read More)

Politicians step up election campaigns

Not a single word of the politicians about the sick making, killing levels of smog all over Thailand...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pacific Prime Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket

 