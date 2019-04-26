BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that tourism revenue earned from international visitor arrivals to Thailand and domestic trips during the 2019 Songkran holidays all showed year-on-year increases over the same period in 2018.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 April 2019, 10:00AM

Songkran celebrations this year brought a welcome boost in tourism arrivals and spending. Photo: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that during the holiday period of Apr 12-16, total revenue from the international arrivals and domestic trips amounted to B22.07 billion, an increase of 15% year-on-year (y-o-y).

The number of international arrivals reached 543,300 (+8% y-o-y) and generated revenue of B10.23bn (+14%). There were 3.27 million trips by domestic tourists (+3%) generating B11.84bn (+7%).

The domestic market also performed close to the expectation.

To showcase local traditions of the annual Thai water festival, TAT staged Songkran 2019 festivities in the three emerging destinations of Tak, Mukdahan and Ranong.

The agency also supported activities in 10 other provinces: Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Lampang, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket.

While the Songkran or traditional Thai New Year holiday normally takes place from Apr 13-15 every year, there are some locations that stage unique local festivities a little later, the TAT noted in its release announcing the figures.

These include in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district in the Central Thailand region, where the local Monpeople observe New Year traditions from Apr 19-21.

In the Na Haeo district of Loei in Northeastern Thailand, locals celebrate the Thai New Year with a procession of flower trees – the only tradition of its kind in the country. This year the procession was on Apr 19 and 27.

In the Eastern region, Chon Buri’s Pattaya-Naklua districts celebrated Wan Lai (water day) on Apr 18-19, Map Ta Phut in Rayong celebrated Songkran from Apr 19-21 (with Apr 21 being Wan Lai), and the country’s easternmost Songkran celebration took place at Laem Ngop in Trat on the last Friday of April, this year Apr 26, the TAT report explained.