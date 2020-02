Songkran The Happiest

Start From: Monday 13 April 2020, 06:00PM to Monday 13 April 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Wettest day of the year is upon us! On this day. scared ancestral rituals meet customary water play. Celebrate with us by preparing to be doused with water (and luck). End the day with a sumptuous Thai buffet dinner under the stars. Grand Thai buffet dinner at The Lawn, Monday 13th April, 6pm onwards.