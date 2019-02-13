THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday

PHUKET: The Cabinet has approved April 12 as an additional holiday this year, bringing the total number of Songkran holidays for 2019 to five: from April 12-16.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 February 2019, 09:39AM

The Cabinet has approved April 12 as an additional holiday this year, bringing the total number of Songkran holidays for 2019 to five: from April 12-16. Image: PR Dept

Col Athit Chaiyanuwat, Assistant to Spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced the news at Government House following the Cabinet meeting yesterday (Feb 12).

All state enterprises, financial institutions and private companies were advised to make appropriate arrangements in accordance with the relevant laws, all emergency services and providers of essential services were also ordered to make appropriate arrangements.

Col Athit reminded the press that on Jan 29 the Cabinet designated May 6 as a special public holiday for the upcoming coronation. (See announcement in Thai here.)

April 13 of every year is the Songkran day and April 14 is the family day, notes the Bangkok Post in its report. (See here.)

For 2019, both fall on Saturday and Sunday, so Monday and Tuesday are substitute holidays for those days.

The Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday added Friday as another holiday, bringing the total holidays for the festival to five.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 13 February 2019 - 12:33:47 

Wow, the government approving more holidays, it's almost like there's an election coming up?

