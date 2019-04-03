Songkran Splash Out

12 APR 2019 - 5pm till midnight. THB 999 net per person. Free flow F&B till 9pm, use of the pool, resident DJ, water guns and etc.
Start From: Friday 12 April 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 12 April 2019, 12:00AM
|Ramada Plaza Chao Fah
|Ramada Plaza Chao Fah
|085 141 5995
