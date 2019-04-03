THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Songkran Splash Out

Start From: Friday 12 April 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 12 April 2019, 12:00AM

12 APR 2019 - 5pm till midnight. THB 999 net per person. Free flow F&B till 9pm, use of the pool, resident DJ, water guns and etc.

Person : Ramada Plaza Chao Fah
Address : Ramada Plaza Chao Fah
Phone : 085 141 5995

 

Security:

Phuket community
Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

What is definition of " dirtbag foreigners"? I am sure that is not in handbook of Thai Im...(Read More)

High-pressure guns, using dirty water banned for Songkran

Loverly, so many bans to ignore as they will not be enforced. Great 'I do it as I want it' d...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Cheap beer? In many western countries is the beer cheaper than on Phuket island, and many other pla...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

The usual grouchy pessimists have spoken already.Any further updates on that project are superfluous...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

Mr.Thammarat and that old serial poster should get a room together in the nearest mental facility.Bo...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

You can't take fingerprints of minors or anyone else for that matter unless arrested. Even if fi...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

.."Where did I mention Thailand?" One did here on 29 March at 19.10.53. Quote: " Sug...(Read More)

Popular Klong Mudong overwhelmed with wastewater

Over the past few weeks I have notice a HUGe increase in 'fly tipping' of rubbish all over t...(Read More)

All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

Good old 'fairness' in dealing with thugs. I really do despair....(Read More)

Popular Klong Mudong overwhelmed with wastewater

1: Since when this long time polluted canal popular? 2: Why this waste water problem( the officials...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ride 4 Kids 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019

 