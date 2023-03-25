Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The fun is coming back to Songkran, organisers have promised, as the first large scale celebration of the occasion in three years is set to take place at Limelight Avenue Mall next month.

cultureCOVID-19tourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 March 2023, 12:30PM

The official event is set to make a splash on Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Avenue Mall in Phuket Town, on April 13 with traditional festivities, live performances from musical artists and lots of water splashing!

At a press conference yesterday (Mar 24) to announce the event organisers confirmed that the musical artist Kao Jirayu and the groups Retrospect and SDF will all be performing live, supported by local DJ Ong Khemrat.

Vice Governor of Phuket Danai Sunantarod oversaw yesterday’s press conference and was joined by representatives from the official organisations sponsoring the event, including Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO), Phuket City Municipality, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, the Phuket off of the Tourism and Sports Authority, Muang Phuket Police Station, Naval Area 3, Phuket Provincial Cultural Office, Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), Non-Alcoholic Organization Network (SorKhor).

Additionally, representatives from the private sector included Advice IT Infinite Public Company Limited, Haad Thip Public Company Limited, Marketplace and Limelight Avenue Phuket.

It was confirmed the event on April 13 will take place in front of the Limelight Avenue Mall bteween 5pm until 10pm, with organisers stating they expect a significant crowd of both local residents and tourists alike to attend.

“This event has been suspended for the last three years due to health and safety concerns and regulations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Mr Danai.

“The last time this event was staged, in 2019, we welcomed approximately 26,000 people. This year we expect over 30,000 people to attend,” he added.

The event, which is free to attend, will also see a strict approach to the ban of alcohol and also the refusal of admittance to those deemed in a toxicated state. Likewise, no cigarettes, vapes, kratom or cannabis related products will be permitted at the event. Attendees must wear a shirt at all times and paint, play dough, ice, foam, coloured water or high-pressure water guns will not be allowed.

A spokesperson for TAT said the event is part of their “365 Colourful Days in Phuket” tourism campaign that aims to promote the image of the island as a friendly destination. The occasion also allowed a younger generation to become more accustomed with Thai traditions associated with the event which celebrates the uniqueness of being Thai.

For more information relating to the event people are encouraged to call 089-474-5253.