333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The fun is coming back to Songkran, organisers have promised, as the first large scale celebration of the occasion in three years is set to take place at Limelight Avenue Mall next month.

cultureCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 March 2023, 12:30PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The official event is set to make a splash on Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Avenue Mall in Phuket Town, on April 13 with traditional festivities, live performances from musical artists and lots of water splashing!

At a press conference yesterday (Mar 24) to announce the event organisers confirmed that the musical artist Kao Jirayu and the groups Retrospect and SDF will all be performing live, supported by local DJ Ong Khemrat.

Vice Governor of Phuket Danai Sunantarod oversaw yesterday’s press conference and was joined by representatives from the official organisations sponsoring the event, including Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO), Phuket City Municipality, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, the Phuket off of the Tourism and Sports Authority, Muang Phuket Police Station, Naval Area 3, Phuket Provincial Cultural Office, Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), Non-Alcoholic Organization Network (SorKhor).

Additionally, representatives from the private sector included Advice IT Infinite Public Company Limited, Haad Thip Public Company Limited, Marketplace and Limelight Avenue Phuket.

It was confirmed the event on April 13 will take place in front of the Limelight Avenue Mall bteween 5pm until 10pm, with organisers stating they expect a significant crowd of both local residents and tourists alike to attend.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“This event has been suspended for the last three years due to health and safety concerns and regulations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Mr Danai.

“The last time this event was staged, in 2019, we welcomed approximately 26,000 people. This year we expect over 30,000 people to attend,” he added.

The event, which is free to attend, will also see a strict approach to the ban of alcohol and also the refusal of admittance to those deemed in a toxicated state. Likewise, no cigarettes, vapes, kratom or cannabis related products will be permitted at the event. Attendees must wear a shirt at all times and paint, play dough, ice, foam, coloured water or high-pressure water guns will not be allowed.

A spokesperson for TAT said the event is part of their “365 Colourful Days in Phuket” tourism campaign that aims to promote the image of the island as a friendly destination. The occasion also allowed a younger generation to become more accustomed with Thai traditions associated with the event which celebrates the uniqueness of being Thai.

For more information relating to the event people are encouraged to call 089-474-5253.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 26 March 2023 - 12:21:49 

Songkran will be the time all Thai throw away their face mask. Perhaps instead of face mask on motorbike a helmet again? And further, Thai must concentrate on all by Officialdom dictated 'not allowed doings'. A whole check list of trying controlling people and make them understand who are in control. Don't worry. The Thai bow artificial like bamboo.

agogohome | 26 March 2023 - 08:19:48 

Most Thais are still wearing masks. Are waterproof ones available?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange
Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light
Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi
Songkran arrivals to jump

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Nice to know intimidation is now known as a' misunderstanding'- never seen that in the Oxfor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

Golf play expressions are not having any value to encourage Thai people and foreigners living here p...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

the usual day in the jungle ... ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

When you own/operate a business on Phuket during high season you not go other provinces, and leave y...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Take the bus ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

@Maverick. Totally agree. Surely theres a basement at home where they could sit in their aged, crust...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Perhaps a pilot project to see or it works? School students go in 'private' clothes to schoo...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

I doubt or the taxi/transport thugs are protected. It seems closer to the truth that these cartels a...(Read More)

Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

Two deadly standoff's in 1 week time. And they were really long in duration. Are there no traine...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

Start the clamp down on Immigration officers, visa agents and foreigners provided 1 year student vis...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property

 