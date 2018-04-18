NATIONWIDE: The accumulated road death toll during the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran jumped to 418 this year, up about 7% on last year.

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 04:16PM

Rescue workers retrieve the injured and dead victims from the wreckage of an Isuzu MU7X which crashed into a ditch dividing a highway in Tha Sae district of Chumphon on the morning of April 16. Two of the five occupants were killed three others, including the driver, were hurt in the crash. Photo: Amnart Thongdee

From April 11-17, there were a total of 3,724 road accidents across the country, claiming 418 lives and injuring 3,897 people, the Road Safety Centre announced today (Apr 18).

On April 17 alone, the last of the seven days, 26 people were killed and 336 injured in 307 road crashes nationwide, Deputy Interior Minister Sutee Markboon told a news briefing, citing a report from the Road Safety Centre.

During last year’s Songkran holidays, 390 people died on the roads and 3,808 were injured in 3,690 traffic accidents over the seven days.

Drink-driving was given as the major cause of the fatal crashes this year, at 40.28%, followed by speeding 26.50%, said Mr Sutee.

Motorcycles were involved in by far the greater number of crashes (79.85%), followed by pickup trucks (7.17%).

The most accident-prone hours for accidents were between 4pm and 8pm.

A total of 146,589 traffic offenders were arrested at 2,029 road checkpoints across the country – of which 39,572 failed to wear crash helmets and 37,779 did not carry a driving licence, the deputy interior minister said.

Nakhon Ratchasima recorded the highest death toll from April 11 to 17 with 20 fatalities, while Chiang Mai had both the highest number of injuries at 142 and the highest number of crashes at 133.

Four provinces reported no deaths from road accidents – Ranong, Samut Songkhram, Nong Khai and Nong Bua Lamphu.

