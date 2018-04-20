The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Songkran push brings tourism boost

BANGKOK: A recorded 506,136 foreigners visited Thailand during the Songkran holidays, generating B24.65 billion in tourism revenue, up 6.2% and 16% respectively from the year-earlier period, reports the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS).

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Friday 20 April 2018, 03:05PM

Revellers celebrate 'Songkran on the Beach' in Patong last week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Revellers celebrate 'Songkran on the Beach' in Patong last week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The festival, which ran April 12-16, spurred as many as 3.1 million trips by local people that helped contribute B10.4 billion in tourism income, up 12.4% and 20.5% from last year’s holiday, according to MoTS Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Total income from foreigners and local people was 35.1bn, up 12.1% from the same period last year, Mr Pongpanu said.

Some 1.16mn trips were to secondary provinces, with B2.4bn in tourism expenditure, up 8.4% and 17% respectively.

The ministry said an increase was also noted in average spending per person per trip by foreigners.

Major source markets for foreign tourists included Southeast Asia countries and China.

Mr Pongpanu noted that that the Songkran push added to growth inThailand’s tourism revenues this year.

Mr Pongpanu reported that in March approximately 3.5mn foreigners visited Thailand, generating income of over B189bn for the country, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT, see report here.)

More than 2.2mn of the tourists came from East Asia, followed by Europe, the Americas, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa. Chinese tourists continued to account for the record number.

Over the first quarter of this year, Thailand saw 10.6mn foreign tourist arrivals, up 15.4% on the same period last year, while revenue generated from the foreign visitors surpassed B573bn, up 19%, Mr Pongpanu said.

QSI International School Phuket

As for domestic tourism, the Permanent Secretary said more than 12mn trips were made within the country by Thai travellers in February, generating over B89bn in revenue, 15% higher year-on-year.

UP IN THE AIR

Meanwhile, Airbnb reported that its hosts in Thailand earned more than B165mn during Songkran, a 20% increase compared with the typical week last year.

Mich Goh, Airbnb’s head of public policy for Southeast Asia, told the Bangkok Post that Thai hosts earned B67,000 on average from renting out their space for 29 nights last year.

Thai hosts have received nearly 1.2mn guests in 2017; 400,000 Thais travelled with Thai hosts at other destinations.

Airbnb also released data on its worldwide community for 2017, showing that 84% of guests said they decided to use Airbnb because they wanted to live like a local, while 66% of guests said the environmental benefits of home-sharing were important in their choice.

Some 89% of guests said they chose Airbnb because it was more conveniently located in a city.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the travel industry supports 313mn jobs and generates 10% of the world's GDP.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.