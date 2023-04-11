Songkran law enforcement goes on show

PHUKET: A major ceremony was held at the Phuket Check Point, at the northern tip of the island, yesterday (Apr 10) to mark the beginning of the annual campaign to law enforcement to crack down on crime and enforce safety laws during the Songkran holidays.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 10:50AM

The ceremony was led by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Pol Maj Gen Saksira Phuak-am, joined by a host of other high-ranking officers among the island’s police and other law enforcement agencies.

Rear Admiral Puchong Rodnikorn, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area, based at Cape Panwa, was also present at the event.

In total, more than 250 personnel and local officials were called to attend the assembly at the checkpoint.

Maj Gen Saksira explained that the purpose of the campaign was “to build confidence, take care of the safety of life and property of the public and tourists”.

Officers were to be ready to respond to any situation at any time throughout the campaign, he said.

Agencies will integrate and coordinate in order to carry out the campaign’s objectives, with special focus on road safety, he added.

AIRPORT READIES

Monchai Tanode, General Manager of Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket), led a ceremony to mark the ramping up of security and safety measures at Phuket International Airport for the Songkran holidays.

Measures were also ramped up to facilitate the throughput of passengers during the period, he said.

The assembly and ensuing parade at the airport yesterday involved 13 local agencies, including the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 (Phuket area) branch, the Special Aviation Division. Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket Airport Immigration, Phuket Airport Customs, Sakhu Police, Phuket Tourist Police, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), among others.

“During the Songkran Festival between April 13-17 2023 is considered an important festival and a tradition for the Thai New Year. During this period, which has several consecutive public holidays, we will have both Thai and foreign tourists traveling to use the service at Phuket International Airport to travel in Phuket and many nearby provinces,” Mr Monchai said.

“We are organising activities to prepare for this time with the cooperation of various agencies that are aware of the preparation measures in terms of security and facilities during the festival to create satisfaction and confidence for tourists, passengers and users at Phuket International Airport, as well as create a good image of Phuket Airport, and Phuket as a whole,” he added.

“It is expected that there will be at least 40,000 passengers arriving during the period and there will be about 250 flights arriving and departing per day,” Mr Monchai noted.

“The Port Authority [sic] has prepared [for the influx of arrivals] in all aspects, both facilities and transportation, and instructed transport service providers, whether taxi or bus, to prepare to meet the increasing number of passengers, and has coordinated with the Phuket Provincial Transport Authority [the PLTO] to help supervise [sic] to be careful to not to allow unauthorised transport to cause annoyance to passengers,” said Monchai warned