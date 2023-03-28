British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran festivities get full government support

Songkran festivities get full government support

BANGKOK: The government has announced full support for this year’s Songkran Festival, ordering state agencies to prepare grand events for the holiday period from Apr 13-15.

tourismculturetechnology
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 09:30AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the administration expects a significant increase in tourist numbers, with around 17-20 million people traveling around the country next month.

The government has launched campaigns to encourage people to travel during public holidays from now until September under the TAT’s “Visit Thailand Year: Amazing New Chapters” scheme, as well as through campaigns such as We Travel Together, Wonder Deal and Secret Code 365.

These campaigns are expected to boost domestic tourism in April and attract more yearly tourist spending, reports NNT.

To ensure tourists’ safety during the festival, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek urged Thai and foreign visitors to install the I Lert U mobile application.

Phuket Property

The app, developed by the Tourist Police, provides a 24-hour service where users can lodge complaints or call for help. It also uses the phone’s GPS signal to locate the caller and send assistance.

The I Lert U app is available in multiple languages, including Thai, English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Arabic and most languages used in Southeast Asia.

It is available to download on Google Play and the App Store and is linked to the Tourist Police 1155 Emergency Response Centre.

- Additional reporting by The Phuket News

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader
Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong street brawl leads to police action; Phuket says Bolt, InDriver illegal || March 28
Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach
Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches
Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage
Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans
Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut
Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors

 

Phuket community
Medical tourism can boost Phuket 2028 Expo hopes, says PM

Phuket may not be perfect. But Expo Phuket 2028 will help Phuket if given a chance ...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

Its not so much the farmers its more thw rat catchers. People in the country eat field mice and eve...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

This filth has been oozing into Kamala Bay for decades, and the useless wastewater plant was put in ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

It is no surprise that this recurring problem never gets fixed, because there is no professionalism ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Has anyone actually been inside the 'wastewater treatment plant' on the Pak Bang Canal in Ka...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

We are in Phuketland, which has its own rules at all levels. The government in Bangkok has no power...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

Another instance of the inmates running the asylum. Impotent governance allows the Mafia to call the...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

And I'm not sure what "former management" he was referring to, because as long as I ha...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

I've long held that the only way to lasso in the various mafias that do so much harm to Phuket&#...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Kamala Pete, I will comment on the story. Here’s my comment: These kinds of stories are very upset...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pacific Prime Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand

 