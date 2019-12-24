Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash

Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash

THAILAND: The Songkran Water Festival is gunning for a place on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 December 2019, 09:24AM

The Songkran Water Festival is gunning for a place on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Photo AFP.

The Songkran Water Festival is gunning for a place on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Photo AFP.

The traditional and often raucous traditional New Year celebrations have been put forward as a candidate by the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry's Committee of Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage will seek cabinet approval by February next year, and file the proposal to Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in March, said the culture minister.

Meanwhile, fiery tom yam kung soup will be nominated by the ministry as tangible cultural heritage.

Thai Residential

Unesco is expected to announce its decisions on both nominations by 2022.

At its recent meeting in Bogotá, Colombia from December 9-14, the international committee approved Nuad Thai, traditional Thai massage, for inclusion on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Nora, a traditional dance drama from the South, is pending Unesco's approval for inclusion in 2021.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house
Judgement day 'next month' for FFP
Korat health office busts rumour of killer 'widow's ghost'
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day
Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23
Former park chief charged on six counts in 'Billy' murder case
Patong candle-lit ceremony returns for 15th anniversary tsunami memorial events
Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts
Thai elephants 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism
Relatives of slain men get payouts
Tesco halts Christmas card production after China inmate message
Woman barber prone to depression found hanged

 

Phuket community
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

Yes K, I am curious who else will be crazy enough to stock up for seven days out of cautiousness. An...(Read More)

Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road

If the estimated time of death's right then it was raining quite hard at the time - may have bee...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety hits top-level agenda

@ Rorri-2, Well, the photos show that this workshop was mainly in thai language. Question remains wh...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

We still waiting that the 'proper Phuket Marine Authority' announce to investigate this sea ...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

Like always Thailand is years behind the rest of the world. Antibiotics are ubiquitous in farming he...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Capt B, are there Track Plotter Memory Data instruments on these tourist speed boats. I never saw on...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show

 