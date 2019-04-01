THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Songkran Festival

Start From: Saturday 13 April 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 13 April 2019, 10:00PM

Dinner under the star with traditional Thai musical entertainment. Starting at 6.30 pm. THB 1,200* per person.

Address : Lagoon Law at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
Phone : 076 396 433-41

 

Phuket community
Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Blah blah blah, blah blah blah blah, heard the over-paid old men staying at the five star resort for...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

Hahaha, nice 1st of April joke!...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

"Drunks and uncultured simpletons"As you obviously know them all,i suspect it must be fell...(Read More)

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

I was going to yell after inconsequent Thai people, but I noticed that the news was published at 2am...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

It's as if Thailand doesn't realize that much of what constitutes tourism in Thailand is now...(Read More)

Operators upbeat on tourism sector

Does Tourism & Transport Ministry bring water to Phuket island for Songkran water celebrations? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A matter of trust

Good opinion piece! Any present Government Official who thinks he can bury true facts must be born ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

"Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop," in this the Arabs are wrong, ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

In what civilized country does a gang of taxi drivers beat the crap out of tourists over a fare disa...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

That the world gets smaller and smaller due to iPhones, ever see a thai student without one?, means ...(Read More)

 

