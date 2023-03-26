Songkran arrivals to jump

BUSINESS: The government expects an increasing number of international flight arrivals during the Songkran period as Bangkok, among other big cities, has been listed as one of Airbnb’s top destinations for 2023, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 26 March 2023, 08:40AM

Tourists enjoy the Songkran festival on Khao San Road, Bangkok, in April last year. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

The list, compiled from the agency’s data based on reservation numbers from their website, placed Bangkok in fifth spot on its list of top trending global travel spots in 2023’s first quarter, reports the Bangkok Post.

The list also showed the capital had welcomed large visitors from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, including South Korea, Australia, and China.

He said the government was glad to learn that Bangkok was also the most-booked Airbnb destination in Thailand during this period. The list was followed by Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Koh Samui.

He said the Tourism and Sports Ministry also recorded an increasing number of tourists. The information showed the kingdom welcomed 2,144,948 foreigners in January.

This figure is significantly higher than the 133,828 foreign visitors who visited Thailand in January last year.

The Airbnb survey also showed the number of Thailand’s inbound tourists will likely increase during Songkran, which falls on Apr 13-15.

The results showed guest searches for the festive period on Airbnb have increased more than 310% year-on-year, with Bangkok being the most-searched destination amongst international guests.

Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket are also on the list.

Based on the information, Australia ranks as the top country for international arrivals during the Songkran period, followed by those from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and China.

According to the data, 20% of Chinese visitors look for Thailand stays during their spring break, which takes place in April and May.

Following the publication of the information, Mr Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was extremely pleased with the outcome.

The results show the visitors have been attracted by Thailand’s beautiful natural resources as well as its cultural elements and tourism services, Mr Anucha said.

He added this list showed the result of the tourism industry’s recovery, which was made possible through the cooperation of various sectors.

The government also expects the Songkran period will attract more international tourists and thus help boost the local economy.