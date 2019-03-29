Songkarn Festival 2019

3 days of dream experiences. Friday brunch THB 990++ per person, Saturday brunch only THB 990++per person and Sunday brunch THB 18,90++ per person. Brunch: 12-4pm and pool party all day long.
|
|
|
Start From: Friday 12 April 2019, 12:00PM to Friday 12 April 2019, 04:00PM
3 days of dream experiences. Friday brunch THB 990++ per person, Saturday brunch only THB 990++per person and Sunday brunch THB 18,90++ per person. Brunch: 12-4pm and pool party all day long.
|Person :
|Dream Beach Club
|Address :
|Dream Beach Club
|Phone :
|098 048 3500
The 'old gard' 70+ junta rulers will not have the right answer on this. They not ( or will n...(Read More)
Are there already water tankers booked for the water festival in Patong? Patong, what now already su...(Read More)
If PEA just communicate with her customers, inform them in time about tariff changes (Ft or not), th...(Read More)
.."So far the Government has been trying to keep the number of casulties low, etc, etc", ...(Read More)
"Truth about Thailand" Wow,sounds like a big show.The truth about Thailand written by some...(Read More)
Sorry, should be I was surprised when receiving the last bill...(Read More)
I sås sur priser when revidering the last bill. Normally our electricity bill is between 12000-150...(Read More)
"But as you know the truth,wouldn't it be better to relocate for a change," when peopl...(Read More)
.."Fast majority thai on Phuket'? The majority 'thai culture people' Phuket are n...(Read More)
" Guess one day you will wake up and see the truth about Thailand" You mean like waking up...(Read More)