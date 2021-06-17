The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Somyot sorry for Thailand’s failed World Cup campaign

Somyot sorry for Thailand’s failed World Cup campaign

FOOTBALL: Somyot Poompunmuang, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president, apologised to Thai fans yesterday (June 16) after the national side ended their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in embarrassing fashion with a 1-0 loss to Malaysia on Tuesday night.

FootballWorld-Cup
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 June 2021, 03:59PM

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: Bangkok Post

Safawi Rasid’s spot kick after 52 minutes in Dubai finished off their Southeast Asian rivals in Group G of Asia’s second qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

Thailand and Malaysia had been out of the race for tickets to the 2022 World Cup, and Tuesday’s result meant Malaysia finished third and Thailand fourth in Group G.

Malaysia earned a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying round while the Thais have to enter play-offs to reach that qualifying stage.

The UAE beat Vietnam 3-2 as both advance to Asia’s final qualifying stage for the Qatar World Cup as Group G winners and runners-up respectively.

“As the FAT president, I’d like to apologise to Thai fans for our failure to bring happiness to you,” Somyot said.

“As we failed to meet our target, the FAT has to review the performance and seek improvement.”

He said the War Elephants will look forward to future tournaments but did not discuss national coach Akira Nishino’s future.

Nishino admitted that he made mistakes in team selections and coaching, and apologised to the players he did not use.

Somyot once said he felt ashamed that Thailand could only be good at the Southeast Asian level.

But Thailand are now not reigning champions of the SEA Games (for U23 players) and Suzuki Cup (Southeast Asian championship for full national teams).

In their World Cup qualifying campaign, they could only get one win against their Southeast Asian rivals in Group G. The sole victory was against Group G bottom side Indonesia, who then held them to a draw in the second leg. Thailand had two draws with Vietnam and two defeats against Malaysia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italy cruise into knockouts, Wales on brink
France beat Germany as Ronaldo makes history in Portugal victory at Euro 2020
Indonesian badminton champion Markis Kido dies at 36
Spain held by Sweden in Euro 2020 opener as Schick stunner downs Scots
Eriksen’s traumatic ordeal puts it all into perspective
Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final
England win Euro 2020 opener as Denmark confirm Eriksen cardiac arrest
Euro 2020 stunned after Eriksen collapse
Italy get Euro 2020 off to impressive start against Turkey
Making his Mark to help those in need
COVID-delayed Euro 2020 finally kicks off
Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time
Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year
Perez arrives in title fight just in time to save Verstappen
War Elephants suffer World Cup qualifier blow

 

Phuket community
Officials change definition of population of Phuket, claim island 74% vaccinated

My Thai wife cannot be vaccinated either. Your papers are in the north and not on Phuket! There are ...(Read More)

Officials change definition of population of Phuket, claim island 74% vaccinated

The only actually reliable figures are those for expats since we have to go through such strict proc...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

Apartheid system or not?...(Read More)

’We’ll do better from now on,’ says Anutin as CRA confirms vaccine compensation

to do worst is almost impossible...let see.......(Read More)

With no income, Patong motorbike repair duo turn to stealing motorbikes

2 scammer left... probably those were scamming foregners who need it to fix some bikes anyway...now ...(Read More)

Officials change definition of population of Phuket, claim island 74% vaccinated

someone dont undertand how to use %..... you cannot vaccine more then the people you count..as there...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

so from wheer this one come from? who suppose to prevent or check that tankers dont dump this shit i...(Read More)

’We’ll do better from now on,’ says Anutin as CRA confirms vaccine compensation

His political suicide as committed long way back...(Read More)

With no income, Patong motorbike repair duo turn to stealing motorbikes

Thai criminals from other provinces can stay/commit crimes, but retired foreigners with a O-A visa, ...(Read More)

With no income, Patong motorbike repair duo turn to stealing motorbikes

Kurt: I had told you once that you are living in an apartheid system country. They rather prefer to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 