THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Somyot scores a landslide victory

Somyot scores a landslide victory

FOOTBALL: Somyot Poompunmuang secured his second term as president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) after a comfortable win in yesterday’s election.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 February 2020, 09:26AM

Somyot Poompunmuang gestures after being re-elected as FAT president yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Somyot Poompunmuang gestures after being re-elected as FAT president yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Pol Gen Somyot, who will be in office for another four years, received 51 votes from 69 voters while Pinyo Niroj, the only other candidate in the polls, got 17 votes. One ballot was invalid.

But while Nakhon Sawan MP Pinyo accepted defeat, former FAT chief Worawi Makudi, who was barred from contesting the election, would not accept Somyot’s victory.

Worawi, who as president of Thai-Union Samut Sakhon FC was an eligible voter, promptly submitted a hand-written letter to a Fifa representative at a Bangkok hotel, the venue of the election.

“The election was not fair and lacked transparency. It had a lot of problems,” Worawi told reporters after the result was announced.

He said several voters had only letters of authority, and not appointment letters, from their clubs. “This is against the FAT regulations,” he claimed.

He also promised to bring the matter to Thai courts and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In the letter to Fifa, Worawi wrote: “I ... kindly request you to take control of the documents of the voters ... many of them had proxy documents which are not permitted to vote in the FAT extraordinary congress today according to .... the FAT Statutes.

“I therefore file a complaint against this breach of the FAT Statutes and request you to take full control of the voters’ documents from the FAT before the FAT manipulate all the voters’ documents.”

Earlier, Worawi raised questions about some voters’ eligibility and FAT secretary-general Korrawee Prissananantakul, who chaired yesterday’s gathering, said they had the necessary papers.

Amid chaotic scenes, reporters were asked to leave the room. Representatives from Fifa, the Asian Football Confederation and the Asean Football Federation were at the venue as observers.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The FAT disqualified Worawi, 68, from standing in yesterday’s election because he is being sued by the organisation and was once suspended by Fifa.

The decision received the backing of the Sports Authority of Thailand which looked into the issue after receiving Worawi’s complaint.

Worawi, who was FAT president from 2007-2015, reiterated yesterday that this was unfair.

Worawi, also a former Fifa executive member, could not contest the previous FAT presidential election in 2016 because he was at that time suspended from all football-related activities by Fifa.

Without Worawi, Somyot was comfortably elected as FAT president.

After yesterday’s triumph, Somyot, 65, said Worawi had the right to lodge complaints or file lawsuits. “We are ready to offer our explanations,” said the former national police chief.

He added: “The first four years was a difficult time. It was like we bought an old house and renovated it.

“We are determined to take Thai football forward. I have selected capable people to work with me. Although the task is not easy, we will work together. We need help from all parties, including football fans.”

Meanwhile, the new Thai League 1 season kicks off tomorrow (Feb 14) with champions Chiang Rai United travelling to Samut Prakan City.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tokyo Olympics boss blasts ‘irresponsible rumours’ over virus shutdown
Chinese F1 Grand Prix postponed over coronavirus fears
Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season
TAT promotes Thailand as a Sports Tourism destination for the Japanese market
LPGA cancels Thailand tournament amid virus fears
BISP footballers show their style in Bangkok
Phuket Misfits take a giant step towards Feb 16 Final
AFL Masters tournament confirmed for Phuket
Blades of glory: steel city’s United rattling the top order
Philippines deal a blow to Thailand Fed Cup hopes
‘Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai’ puts on a show to thrill fans
Kobe Bryant public memorial set for Feb 24
Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration
Tokyo Olympic boss ‘extremely worried’ about deadly virus
Thailand roast Turkmenistan in Fed Cup opener

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captains charged

"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)

B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga

Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
The Overseas Property Show
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Cassia Phuket

 