The Phuket News
Some cannabis regulations issued

Some cannabis regulations issued

PHUKET: Cannabis is not to be provided to pregnant women or people under 20 years of age, and may not be smoked in public, under new regulations issued by the Ministry of Public Health.


By The Phuket News

Friday 17 June 2022, 11:48AM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: NBT

The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket branch of the Ministry of Interior, issued its statement on the new regulations, titled “Notification of the Ministry of Public Health Re: Controlled Herbs (Cannabis) B.E. 2522”, last night (June 16).

The penalty for breaching the regulations is up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to B20,000, or both, the notice read.

The new regulations come into effect today (June 17).

Under the regulations, the following is listed as illegal:

  1. Public use by smoking
  2. Use by pregnant or lactating women
  3. Distribute to persons under 20 years of age, pregnant or lactating women.

Traditional Thai medicine practitioners and those practicing in the field of traditional Chinese medicine as well as “folk healers” may provide cannabis or cannabis extracts to their patients, as long as they comply with the new restrictions, the notice read.

However, Article 4 of the regulations notes: “Patients who are pregnant, lactating or under 20 years are permitted to possess, move, care for, store and utilize the amount paid for use for 30 days.”

A clarification has yet to be issued as to what Article 4 actually means.

Article 4 may be interpreted as an exception whereby “patients” among the three types of people banned from being provided cannabis are allowed to be in possession of and use cannabis, perhaps only if they are specifically prescribed such products.

Alternatively, it may be aimed at allowing pregnant or lactating women and people under 20 years to handle and be in possession of cannabis for the purpose of engaging in the business of cannabis, while maintaining that it is illegal for them to use it.

Meanwhile, the Thai Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice confirming that it is still illegal to bring into Thailand any cannabis- or hemp-related products. This applies to cannabis in its natural state or any cannabis-derived products.

