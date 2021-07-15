The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket

Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket

PHUKET: Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army will be called in to help conduct checks of people arriving or departing the island through the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthtourismtransportVaccine
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 01:19PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (left) at the meeting yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (left) at the meeting yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

The news was announced at a meeting held yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

The news was announced at a meeting held yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

The news was announced at a meeting held yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

The news was announced at a meeting held yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon (left) and Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, at the meeting yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon (left) and Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, at the meeting yesterday (July 14). Photo: PPHO

« »

The move was confirmed at a meeting of Phuket Communicable Disease Committee held at the EOC Command Center chaired by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (July 14), said a report by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).

Also present were Phukt Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong and key island health officials PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon  and Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the main government hospital on the island.

At the meeting it was agreed to have soldiers from the 41st Military Circle stationed at the checkpoint for three months, possibly even longer through rotation.

However, it was made clear that any soldier used to support officers at the checkpoint must be vaccinated, test negative for COVID-19 and be on Phuket at least 14 days before being assigned to man the checkpoint.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based at Cape Panwa had already been tasked to oversee checks at the three main ports (Ao Por Pier, Chalong Pier and Rassada Pier) and five yacht mooring areas in Phuket.

The Navy was also already patrolling the waters around the island in three zones, noted the report. Larger vessels are used to patrol the outside zone; the middle zone is patrolled for checking “precarious points”; and the inner area involves checks at risk locations such as fishing rafts and various water channels.

At the meeting it was revealed that on average 432 people a day had been refused to be allowed onto the island for failing to satisfy the requirements.

The number of people arriving to enter Phuket already had been falling due to the entry requirements, and is expected to fall further due to the higher restrictions for people arriving from 34 provinces that come into effect today (July 15),  the meeting noted.

Other measures agreed to help ramp up COVID prevention measures included random inspections conducted on venues regardless of whether the location has been associated with known infections, despite PPHO officials already announcing that they will inspect businesses, shops, schools, mosques and shopping malls until the end of the month.

The meeting was updated on the number of hospital beds available on the island. At present, there are 640 beds available for all types of patients. Of those, 109 beds are occupied, and the remaining 531 beds remain free. Of note, the PPHO as of yesterday (July 14) marked that 76 people were under hospital care or supervision for COVID-19.

The meeting also noted that of 5,156 international arrivals who had entered Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, 858 were Thai nationals. Of those 14 returned as high-risk contacts.

As of yesterday, the meeting noted that there were seven Phuket Sandbox arrivals who had tested positive for COVID-19. All seven were in local quarantine and waiting for results of a second test.

Governor Narong asked all relevant officials to continue to provide regular reports “to support the information aspects of Phuket Sandbox.” That included how many people had arrived under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and how many people left early before observing their 14 days on the island.

The meeting was also told that more vaccination doses had been allocated to Phuket by the Ministry of Public Health, with vaccination injections to resume tomorrow (July 16).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 15 July 2021 - 14:10:55 

Why can't all this be handled by the local personnel?  Will the "Amazing Thailand" advertisements show the presence of the military?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: AstraZeneca vaccine mess, Rawai bars as restaurants? Tighter checks begin |:| July 15
Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants
Samui quietly reopens to vaccinated foreign travellers
Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests
Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged
Ministry mulls vaccine export quota
Man using illegal proof of vaccine denied entry at checkpoint
Phuket marks another three Sandbox tourist infections
State tinkers with national reopening plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over the counter COVID test kits; Sandbox tourists; Thailand’s space affairs |:| July 14
COVID alert for Phuket Thai Smile flight from Bangkok
Man jumps from bridge to Phuket, body found
Vaccine policy switch leaves health services confused
Phuket officials deny claims unhappy Sandbox tourists have gone home as fake news

 

Phuket community
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

Great news. You can only try and adjust according to the circumstances. But make sure "thirsty ...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

She is wasting her breath , the clowns don't take advice from farangs . Also I don't think i...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

“Additionally, all coloured disco lights must be changed to normal lighting." Stupidity an...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

It only gets worse. Mission so called hospital run by quacks . Wanted to remove my spleen, misdiagno...(Read More)

Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged

Can someone please clarify the statement 'rules for Phang Nga remain unchanged' as last week...(Read More)

Phuket marks another three Sandbox tourist infections

XI_V you ar wrong about them getting infected on the island. In fact this highlights a problem with ...(Read More)

Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket

Why can't all this be handled by the local personnel? Will the "Amazing Thailand" adv...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Regardless of nationality Thai or Non-Thai, VIRUS-screening MUST be FREE. Most of Thais who are livi...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Good old dual pricing strikes again....(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Dual pricing is disgusting enough without applying it to something as essential as COVID tests. Neve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 