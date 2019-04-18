THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Soldier dies after motorbike hits power pole in Thalang

PHUKET: A man has died after he lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a power pole in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (Apr 18).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 April 2019, 01:18PM

Police found Thanapol Udonpol lying unconscious at the foot of a power pole in Thalang next to his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A helmet was found at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn in the early hours of Thursday morning (Apr 18). Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was identified as 24-year-old Thanapol Udonpol, a light infantry soldier.

Pol Maj Kraisorn Bunprasop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at about 4:30am and arrived at the scene in front of Lipon Ice Factory in Moo 6, Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, to find Mr Thanapol lying unconscious with blood on his face at the foot of a power pole.

Next to him was a black Yamaha Fino motorbike with its rear wheel up against the wall.

Witnesses told police that Mr Thanapol was heading north from Heroines Monument when he lost control and veered onto the footpath before colliding with the power pole.

He suffered a broken neck and severe head injuries and was reported to have died at the scene.

Police believe he had fallen asleep on the motorbike. A helmet was found next to his body.

He was taken to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The motorbike was taken to Thalang Police Station as police awaited the arrival of his relatives.

 

 

