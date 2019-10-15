THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Solace in Siem Reap: A journey into the wonders of Cambodia

Solace in Siem Reap: A journey into the wonders of Cambodia

Every few months or so, I get hot flushes fol­lowed by extreme agitation. I’m fairly sure it’s not male menopause. My guess is it’s the traveller’s blues.

Travel
By David Jacklin

Saturday 19 October 2019, 02:00PM

Hundreds of serene faces adorn Angkor Thom. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

Hundreds of serene faces adorn Angkor Thom. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

Vibrant street scenes in the Old French Quarter. Photo: Ketil

Vibrant street scenes in the Old French Quarter. Photo: Ketil

Cultural stories delight at the performance venue of Bambu Stage. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

Cultural stories delight at the performance venue of Bambu Stage. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

Enter the temple of doom, dodge the arrows, leap the pit of snakes, and there you'll find the Ta Prohm gift shop. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

Enter the temple of doom, dodge the arrows, leap the pit of snakes, and there you'll find the Ta Prohm gift shop. Photo: Gulnara Salieva

« »

Phuket, for all its beauty, is a pressure cooker. The nagging urge to get off the island and release the valve with a few days’ travel is much better heeded to. Even more so as we’re blessed in this part of the world with myriad places and cultures to reinvig­orate the senses.

And this month’s cure from Grumpy Expat Syn­drome… Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The town of Siem Reap is nestled in the countryside of northwestern Cambodia. It’s a short-hop 90-minute direct flight from Phuket. But in terms of its people, culture and architecture it’s a world away.

The town is best known as the gateway to visit the neighbouring ruins of Angkor. A Unesco World Heritage Site, Angkor, literally meaning “city” in Sanskrit, was the capital of the Khmer Empire from the 9th to 15th centuries.

The ruined city displays a vast network of spectacular Hindu and Buddhist temples hidden amongst the surrounding forests and farm­land. Most notably the main temple, Angkor Wat is said to be the world’s largest single religious monument. And boy is it impressive. It’ll bring out the temple-bounding Indiana Jones in the most OCD-confined shrinking violets.

Equally stunning are both An­gkor Thom, with its vast gateways and towers adorned by hundreds of giant, serene faces carved into the rock, and Ta Prohm, the silk cotton tree and jungle-covered ruins made internationally renowned by the 2001 action-adventure film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

There’s a tome written about these stunning memorials to a time otherwise forgotten, so I shall in­stead move on to other experiences in this delightful land. My only advice: haul yourself up for a sun­rise visit. Not only are the temples otherworldly baked in the first-light red hues, but you’ll also escape the stampede of a thousand camera-wielding holidaymakers.

This was my first visit to Cam­bodia, and I profess to know little of this country, other than its painful recent history due to the commu­nist leader Pol Pot, and the mass genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge regime.

Little prepared me for the in­credible warmth and generosity of the Cambodian people.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The first thing that hits you as you enter the small town of Siem Reap is the pace of life. From the tourist-intensive environment back home, Siem Reap is a welcome tel­eportation into the Asia of old.

The town sits on a slow and winding river, and life ambles along around its Parisian style tree-lined banks.

This is cha cha for real. The gen­tle traffic moves at a snail’s pace, with its tuk-tuk and taxi drivers cheerfully going with the leisurely flow. And no extortionate meter prices here. Ninety baht will com­fortably get you from one end of the town to the other. They wouldn’t start the motor for that back home.

The architecture is a treat to behold. There’s a crucible of style, from the local markets and Chinese shophouses, to the grand boule­vards and opulent French influence that gives a distinct and enriched flavour of the town’s colonial his­tory. It’s all very quaint.

But before you doze off in this idyllic, snoozy setting, a short stroll will land you in every Asian desti­nation’s obligatory bar-laden and neon nightlife backpacker haven, helpfully called Pub Street.

The choice of quality restaurants and bars across the town is diverse, from local hangout and street cafes to eloquent dining experiences. And the prices and level of service will have you beaming.

For those searching for a spot of authentic cultural art to embel­lish the trip, check out the fantastic performance venue of Bambu Stage. This social enterprise and collabora­tion project is a welcome platform for performing arts in the town with daily shows, workshops with Cam­bodian puppeteers and a gathering space for artists and art lovers.

But after all the wonders you will experience across this town, the real jewel in the crown that is Siem Reap is its people. My over­riding memory will always be the inherent and sincere friendliness displayed in every engagement with these welcoming and gentle Khmer locals.

As soon as the blood pressure starts to rise, may I advise you take a little trip north and reap the re­wards of this charming and seduc­tive Cambodian hideaway. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Behind the lens: Life through the eyes of a news agency photojournalist
Captaining The Boathouse: GM Eric Weber guides the iconic hotel into a new era
Joaquin Phoenix gives performance of the decade in Joker
InterContinental Phuket Resort to welcome top UK chef Jeff Tan for four-day residency
VIPs to hit Phuket for exclusive three-day amfAR fundraiser
Supernatural drama The Stranded to be platform’s first Thai original series
QSI Phuket photo book showcases snap happy students’ newfound skills
Green Thoughts: Grand palms
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – A long life lived with love for his people
Take it to the floor: An exercise to work the pelvic muscles
Mauy the graffiti artist: spraying a wall near you
Raising B1.55 Mn for charity! [VIDEO]
Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?
Destination: The real Siam – Thailand’s Central Gulf Coast shines bright
Musical Magic: Inside the mind of Phuket pianist Ivan Sharapov

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS