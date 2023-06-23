Soi Rommanee’s place among world’s best streets praised by Thai officials

PHUKET: The inclusion of Phuket’s historical alley, Soi Rommanee, in the list of The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets has garnered praise from caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri. The announcement was made yesterday (June 22).

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 June 2023, 02:00PM

The list, "The World’s 20 Most Beautiful Streets," was released by Seasia.Stats on June 11, but it gained public attention in Thailand this week when news of Soi Rommanee’s 19th place went viral on Thai social media.

“Located in the heart of Phuket’s Old Town, Soi Rommanee is a stunning sight with shophouses reflecting a unique style of Sino-Portuguese fusion. Once the center of the red light district, the street has now been transformed into a tourist destination with a modern twist,” said Seasia.Stats describing the renowned street in an article entitled ’Asian Gems: The Most Beautiful Streets in Asia’.

“On Soi Rommanee you’ll find a variety of eye-catching cafes, tempting souvenir shops and even refreshing ice cream parlors. Immersed in history and living in the present, Soi Rommanee invites you to experience an atmosphere that captivates with images of the past and vibrant life,” it added.

The news of Gen Prayut’s satisfaction with the ranking was announced by Mr Anucha on June 23, the first day of the inaugural Phuket Peranakan Festival. Soi Rommanee is one of the central locations of the event, hosting one of the ’small stages’ and serving as a prime photography spot.

"The government has a policy to develop and preserve its historical areas to maintain their beauty and uniqueness. The Prime Minister believes in the beauty of Thailand, and the government will continue to maintain and preserve the overall beauty and historical significance of the country," stated Mr Anucha.

Bangkok Post describes Soi Rommanee as "a short street with a long and colorful history" that now boasts "elegant ice cream parlors and small but posh guesthouses."

“In the past, this side-street served as the red-light district of Phuket, where ones would find brothels, opium dens, gambling houses and other similar entertainment venues, many of which now stand as ruins.

Numerous structures have been renovated and transformed into coffee shops, souvenir shops and guesthouses, while some still serve as residences, making it a vibrant and enjoyable place to visit,” adds Bangkok Post.

Visitors to Phuket can revel in the beauty of the numerous historical buildings along the 132-meter-long street during the ongoing Phuket Peranakan Festival, taking place today and tomorrow (June 24-25).

The highlight of the festival will be a vibrant street parade, featuring over 1,000 participants, marching along Thalang Rd, Phuket Rd, Phang Nga Rd, Yaowarart Rd, and Thalang Rd again.

The procession will pass past the entrance to Soi Rommanee, adding to the festive atmosphere. Scheduled to start at 5-5.30pm, the parade promises to be a colorful spectacle.