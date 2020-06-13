Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Soi Dog warns of threatened pet welfare amid COVID crisis

Soi Dog warns of threatened pet welfare amid COVID crisis

Soi Dog Foundation is stressing the importance of responsible pet ownership after its Community Outreach Team were called to the house of a distressed owner struggling to afford the care for her 16 animals.

By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 13 June 2020, 10:45AM

The owner reached out for help after losing her job, and consequently her house which had been provided by her employer, leaving her without an income to continue caring for her many rescued pets long term.

Soi Dog’s Community Outreach Team visited the house in Chalong on Tuesday (June 9) and found three dogs and 13 cats in stacked cages in the garden. The owner explained that she had taken these animals in from the streets in order to look after them and that they were caged so as not to disturb her neighbours.

The team vaccinated all 16 animals and took three of the kittens to the shelter in Mai Khao for sterilisation.

The team also discussed the importance of responsible pet ownership with the owner, including the five freedoms of animal welfare – that animals should be: free from hunger and thirst; free from discomfort; free from pain, injury or disease; free to express normal behaviour; and free from fear and distress.

The owner, who is soon to return to her home province of Nakhon Sri Thammarat with her pets, has committed to not taking any further animals in and to ensuring that those already in her care have a better quality of life.

Thai Residential

While Soi Dog is pleased to see compassionate attitudes towards street animals in Thailand, adopters must ensure that they are able to care for an animal in all eventualities, including unexpected financial hardship, and that they can meet all of the animal’s needs.

If a person is not in a position to adopt a homeless animal, there are a number of other ways they can help, including by providing food and reporting them to Soi Dog if they become sick or injured.

Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110. Shelter hours are Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. To report a sick or injured street dog or cat during these hours, email clinic@soidog.org or call 076-681-029.

However, if you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098-927-9698.

