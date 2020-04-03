Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog urges local communities not to turn their backs on street dogs and cats

Soi Dog urges local communities not to turn their backs on street dogs and cats

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during this tough time, as they may not be able to find food and water such as they would normally.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 3 April 2020, 04:36PM

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during the current COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

“There are feeders in areas across the island usually, but at the moment they might find it difficult to get to those areas,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan.

“The animals they care for are often fed at the same time and at the same location. Any changes to this routine can change their behaviour too, forcing them to relocate to survive which can cause new problems.”

There are a variety of ways you can help the dogs and cats in your neighbourhood who have lost their feeders, such as leaving out bowls of food and clean water (without causing any public health violations); monitoring the animals in your area; and reporting animals to Soi Dog if their condition is life threatening and they need emergency care (e.g. they are bleeding uncontrollably or are having trouble breathing).

For any minor injuries, a simple first aid kit can do wonders. However, it is important to take care of yourself first and remember your safety is just as important as that of the animal you are trying to help.

As confirmed by the World Health Organisation, there is no evidence whatsoever that pets can transmit COVID-19 to humans. However, it is still important to implement basic hygiene measures before and after touching an animal as well as when you handle their food. This is for their safety as much as yours.

In these difficult times, Soi Dog is providing additional food to local feeders and ramping up our community outreach programme to make sure no dog or cat is left behind. However, we cannot do it alone. It is vital that we all come together to care for vulnerable street animals. They need us now more than ever.

Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110. Shelter hours are Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. To report a sick or injured street dog or cat during these hours, email clinic@soidog.org or call 076-681-029. However, if you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098-927-9698.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

THE PAVILIONS HOTEL & RESORTS LAUNCHES WORLD WIDE HOME VIDEO COMPETITION!
Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash
Sustainably Yours: Why COVID-19 gives me hope for climate change
Cafe Society: Spice up your cup with a Dirty Chai
Soi Dog carries out GDP annual vaccination
Education Corner: Taking flight after graduation
Living with COVID-19
Green Thoughts: ‘The Tropic Gardener’
Blazing Saddles: Bicycling breakfast
Down the Nazi rabbit hole: Taika Waititi creates a comedy classic from tragedy
Saffron sublime: Chef Gai marks quarter of a century perfecting classic Thai dishes
PIWC monthly meetings on hold
Phuket’s Best Burger event postponed
Step back in time: Patong residents commemorate King Bhumibol visit
Sunday by the Blue Tree Lagoon

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels ordered to close

Meanwhile, construction goes on as normal? Isn't there a worry that it will spread through the w...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Wow, straight out of the blue. More details follow later. I presume that are details about financial...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Strange request most hotels have shutdown anyway to cut costs and remaining guests consolidated in o...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

Or preparations for a wider curfew if situation deteriorates takes a while logistically to ramp up f...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Well, short term gratification for longer term pain. ...(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Kurt,you spreading fake news ! Tour of Spain ( Vuelta) isn't cancelled as of now....(Read More)

Passenger with COVID-19 dies on train

As we see now, that temperature check everywhere doesn't mean much. This man's temp was chec...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

@DeK, where you live/work/ study is your home. Don't compare this category overseas Thai with ...(Read More)

PM to order national nightly curfew: reports

The usual cacophony of strong muscle talk from different government bodies with little to none value...(Read More)

Nationwide curfew starts today

Curfews: Nation wide: 10pm-4am. Phuket Governor: 8pm-3am. Phuket 24hrs stores: 8pm-5am. Patong an...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand

 