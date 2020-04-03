Soi Dog urges local communities not to turn their backs on street dogs and cats

Soi Dog Foundation is pleading for local communities not to ignore street dogs and cats during this tough time, as they may not be able to find food and water such as they would normally.

Community

By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 3 April 2020, 04:36PM

“There are feeders in areas across the island usually, but at the moment they might find it difficult to get to those areas,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan.

“The animals they care for are often fed at the same time and at the same location. Any changes to this routine can change their behaviour too, forcing them to relocate to survive which can cause new problems.”

There are a variety of ways you can help the dogs and cats in your neighbourhood who have lost their feeders, such as leaving out bowls of food and clean water (without causing any public health violations); monitoring the animals in your area; and reporting animals to Soi Dog if their condition is life threatening and they need emergency care (e.g. they are bleeding uncontrollably or are having trouble breathing).

For any minor injuries, a simple first aid kit can do wonders. However, it is important to take care of yourself first and remember your safety is just as important as that of the animal you are trying to help.

As confirmed by the World Health Organisation, there is no evidence whatsoever that pets can transmit COVID-19 to humans. However, it is still important to implement basic hygiene measures before and after touching an animal as well as when you handle their food. This is for their safety as much as yours.

In these difficult times, Soi Dog is providing additional food to local feeders and ramping up our community outreach programme to make sure no dog or cat is left behind. However, we cannot do it alone. It is vital that we all come together to care for vulnerable street animals. They need us now more than ever.

Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110. Shelter hours are Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. To report a sick or injured street dog or cat during these hours, email clinic@soidog.org or call 076-681-029. However, if you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098-927-9698.