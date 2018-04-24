Soi Dog Sanctuary set to open on Saturdays

Following the success of our recent trial, Soi Dog Foundation has extended visitor times at one of Phuket’s most popular attractions, ‘’The Gill Dalley Sanctuary” in Mai Khao to Saturday mornings providing the opportunity to visitors, who are unable to go during the week, to meet and mingle with the small dogs, cats and kittens.

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 05:48PM

From April 28 onward, visitors are welcome every Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Tours start at 9:30 am and 10:30 am, with English and Thai speaking Soi Dog volunteer coordinators showing the puppy runs, small dog runs and giving cat lovers the chance to sit and socialise with the cats and kittens in the cat residence.

All activities are free of charge with drinks and refreshments available on-site.

Visitors will have an opportunity to play with the dogs and pups and should you meet your “future best friend”, the adoptions team will be on hand to give advice about adopting a dog or cat.

Giving one of these lovely characters a home would be the perfect gift and change their lives forever. Your future best friend forever may be right here, waiting for you.

Soi Dog Foundation relies completely on volunteers to socialise and walk the 500 dogs in our care, along with socialising the 100 cats also at our shelter.

Volunteering hours are usually from 9am to 4pm (lunch break from 12pm– 1pm), Monday to Friday, however any help within those hours is much appreciated.

There is also a free pick up service from a few locations in Nai Yang each day at 8:40am, returning at 4pm each afternoon.

Whether you are based in Phuket or currently on vacation, you are welcome to join the team. For more information on volunteering please contact volunteering@soidog.org