Soi Dog mobile clinics to sweep Phuket, starting in Wichit

Soi Dog mobile clinics to sweep Phuket, starting in Wichit

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinic, which provides a free sterilisation and vaccination service for dogs and cats, will be setting up in Wichit from Mar 29 to Apr 9 as part of a wider project that’s scheduled to run until the end of the year.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Sunday 28 March 2021, 10:00AM

Following Wichit, the clinic is due to visit Kamala, Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, Karon, Rawai, Sakhu, Mai Khao, Koh Kaew, Rassada, Chalong, Kathu, Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok, Muang District and finally Patong. 

Soi Dog’s animal rescue officers will survey and pick up street dogs and cats from across each subdistrict before bringing them to the mobile clinic for sterilisation and vaccination against major diseases, including rabies, distemper and parvovirus.

Pet owners and street animal feeders are invited to bring their dogs and cats to the clinic too. However, they are asked to check the Soi Dog Thailand Facebook page or email bern@soidog.org ahead of time as the above schedule is subject to change. They are also requested to withhold food from the dog or cat after midnight the night before their spay/neuter surgery for the animal’s safety.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Mobile clinics form an integral part of Soi Dog’s CNVR programme (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return.) The mass spay and neuter programme is at the very forefront of the foundation’s operations and is proven to be the only ethical and the most effective way of managing the stray dog and cat populations. Since 2003, over 530,000 dogs and cats have been neutered and vaccinated across Thailand through what is now the largest programme of its kind in the world.

“To effectively reduce the number of stray animals in the long-term, each Tambon Administration Organisation [OrBorTor] must continue and support spay and neuter programmes,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan.

“They must also support pet owners and animal feeders in the community in taking care of newborn puppies and kittens as this can lead to pet abandonment problems later.”

