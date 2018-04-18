Soi Dog mobile clinic in full swing at Nai Harn Lake

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos visited Soi Dog’s Phuket mobile clinic at Nai Harn Lake Park today (April 18) to observe the work and progress of sterilization and vaccination.

The mobile unit has been operating since April 9 and will continue until April 27, and it’s still not too late to bring your dogs and cats to be sterilized and vaccinated at the mobile clinic.

Soi Dog’s Phuket Mobile Clinic team of veterinarian, nurses and catchers are set up at the sala on the isle of the lake, where they have been providing their services for roughly 15 to 20 cats and dogs each day.

Local people can visit the Soi Dog team at the sala to register and book their queue in advance.

The team works from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. However, dogs and cats are welcomed from 9am to midday as they need some rest at the mobile unit after the operation.

Prior to the operation, dogs and cats must be abstained from food and drink for at least six to 12 hours (or no food or drink after midnight the night before the operation).

After the clinic at Nai Harn concludes, the mobile clinic is scheduled to move to the parking area at the Chalong Municipality Office from April 30 to May 11 to provide sterilization and vaccination services to the residents of Chalong.

For more information about the mobile clinic, call 082-2937499.